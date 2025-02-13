Post-Herpetic Neuralgia Treatment Market to Grow at 5.3% CAGR Through 2034, Says Fact.MR

Steady growth in the post-herpetic neuralgia treatment market is driven by rising cases and increasing demand for effective pain management solutions.

ROCKVILLE , MD, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent analysis by Fact.MR, the size of the post-herpetic neuralgia treatment market is expected to grow from US$ 822.4 million in 2024 to US$ 1.38 billion by the end of 2034. This translates to a 5.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the market between 2024 and 2034.One kind of neuropathic pain brought on by an injury is called post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN). Recurrence of varicella-zoster virus often results in damage to peripheral nerves. Herpes zoster and shingles are caused by the virus. In regions with a single sensory nerve, neuralgia is more common.Pain from post-herpetic neuralgia can linger for up to 85 days. In addition to PHN, a person may have multiple other health conditions. Examples include itching, strange sensations, pain with light touch, and hyperalgesia.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10057 Large vendors vying for distribution and market share are driving the growth of the post-herpetic neuralgia therapy industry. Since there is currently no known cure for post-herpetic neuralgia, the main objective of treatment is to reduce symptoms.What are the major trends shaping the post-herpetic neuralgia treatment market?The market for postherpetic neuralgia treatment is expected to expand gradually due to advantageous reimbursement policies and growing awareness of the benefits of treatment. A increasing geriatric population and an increase in the prevalence of postherpetic neuralgia are also driving the global market.It is anticipated that the government's support of treatment products and the growth of the healthcare infrastructure will create profitable prospects for treatment providers. Manufacturers are establishing trends in the treatment industry by creating new drugs to treat post-herpetic neuralgia.The development of precision or customized medicine is being greatly aided by advances in biotechnology, which allow for more individualized treatment planning for each patient based on their genetic makeup or distinctive traits.Enhancing the management of post-herpetic neuralgia is thought to need the incorporation of digital health technology, such as telemedicine, mobile health apps, and remote patient monitoring. These developments have the potential to improve patient outcomes, make healthcare more accessible, and produce useful research data.Competitive LandscapePfizer, Arbor Pharma, Assertio Therapeutics, Endo Pharma, Teikoku Pharma, Teva, Mylan, Hengrui Medicine, Acorda Therapeutics, Purdue Pharma L.P., Teikoku Pharma USA, Inc., and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are major participants in the market for post-herpetic neuralgia treatments.Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. own over half of the revenue share of the global market for treating post-herpetic neuralgia.In July 2022, Acasti Pharma declared that the pharmacokinetic trial for GTX-101, their medication candidate for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia, has begun. Bupivacaine hydrochloride (HCl) in a unique formulation called GTX-101 is meant to be applied topically using a bioadhesive, film-forming polymer. It seeks to reduce the pain brought on by postherpetic neuralgia, a neuropathic pain disorder brought on by varicella-zoster virus-induced nerve injury (shingles). 