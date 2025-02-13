Optical Sorter Market Size to Touch USD 5.33 Billion by 2032 | Report by SNS Insider

Optical Sorter Market Size & Growth Analysis

The Optical Sorter Market is growing due to rising automation demand in industries like food, beverage, recycling, mining, and pharmaceuticals.

According to the SNS Insider Report,"The Optical Sorter Market size was USD 2.61 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.33 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 8.33% over the forecast period of 2024-2032."The Optical Sorter Market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in technology and increasing demand for efficient sorting solutions across various industries such as food & beverage, recycling, mining, and pharmaceuticals. The adoption of optical sorters enables companies to improve their product quality, increase throughput, reduce waste, and enhance overall efficiency in their operations. Additionally, the market is being driven by strict regulations regarding food safety and environmental protection which are pushing companies to invest in advanced sorting technologies. - Raytec Vision.- CP Manufacturing- Sesotec GmbH- Buhler Group- GREEFA- Allgaier Werke Group- BINDER GmbH- STEINERT Global- Pellence ST- National Recovery Technologies- NEWTEC- TOMRA Systems- SATAKE Group- Key Technologies IncMarket Segmentation OutlookBy Type, Cameras Dominate Optical Sorter Market as Hyperspectral Technology Gains MomentumIn 2023, the cameras segment dominated the optical sorter market with a 38% share, driven by their crucial role in precise sorting across industries like food, recycling, and mining. The demand has been fueled by their capability to improve quality control and operational efficiency. On the other hand, the hyperspectral cameras & combined sorters segment this anticipated to register the fastest CAGR in the hyperspectral imaging market from 2024 to 2032. Hyperspectral cameras perform material characterization and accurate detection through spectral band signatures and integrated sorters to increase sorting accuracy. The rapid growth of this sector is driven by increasing automation needs and demand for advanced sorting solutions, particularly in the areas of food safety and contamination detection.By Platform, Belt Segment Dominates Optical Sorter Market, While Hybrid Sorters Gain TractionIn 2023, the Belt segment led the optical sorter market with a 41% share, valued for its versatility and efficiency in sorting various materials like recyclables, agricultural products, and minerals. These sorters are the preferred option across industries, as with the help of a moving belt, they scan and categorize objects according to their color, size, and shape. In contrast, during the 2023-2032 period, the Hybrid segment is predicted to grow swiftly because it combines multiple sorting technologies (including belt systems, freefall and lane systems). The combination of both provides improved accuracy and flexibility, making hybrid sorters suitable for complex sorting tasks with varied materials.By Application, Food Segment Dominates Optical Sorter Market, While Recycling Sector Sees Rapid GrowthIn 2023, the food segment dominated the optical sorter market with a 54% share, driven by increasing demand for high-quality, visually inspected food and stringent global food safety regulations. Optical sorters improve food quality by detecting and automatically removing defective products, sorting fruits, vegetables, nuts, and grains by size, color, and shape, to provide a premium product to the consumer. On the other hand, the recycling segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to the international demand for sustainability and effective waste disposal. One common approach to recycling is the use of optical sorters in a recycling plant to identify and separate plastics, metals, and paper.KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By TypeCamerasNear-InfraredLasersHyperspectral cameras & Combined SortersOtherBy PlatformLaneFreefallBeltHybridBy ApplicationRecyclingFoodMining By Region, North America Dominates Optical Sorter Market, While Asia-Pacific Gears Up for Rapid GrowthNorth America dominated the optical sorter market in 2023, holding a 38% market share. The U.S. and Canada lead in the adoption of advanced sorting technologies due to high industrial demand and strong R&D investments. The region's focus on innovation and quality control is driving the widespread use of optical sorters across various industries.The Asia-Pacific region is poised to witness the fastest growth from 2024-2032. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China and India are increasing the demand for optical sorting solutions in food processing, mining, and recycling sectors. With the region's expanding manufacturing industry, the adoption of automated sorting technologies is accelerating.TABLE OF CONTENT - Key PointsChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Optical Sorter Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 8. Optical Sorter Market Segmentation, by PlatformChapter 9. Optical Sorter Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 10. Regional AnalysisChapter 11. Company ProfilesChapter 12. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 13. Conclusion

