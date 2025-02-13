Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market to Worth USD 3.71 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market

Aging Populations and Advancements in Deep Brain Stimulation, Gene Therapy, and Medications Fuel Market Growth at a 4.53% CAGR



AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market was valued at USD 2.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.71 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 4.53% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The market growth is largely attributed to the increasing global prevalence of Parkinson’s disease, advancements in drug therapies, and rising awareness about the condition. As the global population ages, the demand for effective Parkinson’s disease treatments continues to rise, driving market growth.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4532 Key Players in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market• AbbVie (Duopa, Rytary)• Johnson & Johnson (Inbrija, Nupovio)• Novartis (Aimovig, Pimavanserin)• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Azilect, Seroquel)• UCB Pharma (Neupro, Briviact)• Prevail Therapeutics- acquired by Elli Lilly (Propel)• Voyager Therapeutics (VY-AADC, VY-HTT01)• Inflazome (INP104, INP102)• Denali Therapeutics (DNL747, DNL343) & Other PlayersIn 2023, Carbidopa-Levodopa was the leading drug class in the Parkinson’s disease treatment market, commanding a significant market share of over 30%.Parkinson's disease is still mostly treated with carbidopa-levodopa, which effectively reduces motor symptoms like stiffness and tremors. The fastest-growing pharmacological class over the forecast period is anticipated to be dopamine agonists, despite their dominance, which are rapidly gaining appeal. To treat motor dysfunction, these drugs function by simulating the effects of dopamine in the brain. Particularly in the early stages of Parkinson's disease, when they assist postpone the need for Carbidopa-Levodopa, they are becoming more and more popular because of their capacity to improve patients' quality of life, lower the frequency of dose, and give long-term symptom relief.By Sales Channel, the retail sector dominated the Parkinson’s disease treatment market in 2023, capturing a major share of 61%.Because they are convenient and offer a wide range of therapies, retail pharmacies continue to be a patient's first choice. But between 2024 and 2032, the healthcare industry is expected to increase at the quickest rate. Hospitals are increasingly serving as important hubs for more specialized Parkinson's disease therapies, like deep brain stimulation and cutting-edge medication formulations, which are driving this growth. Hospitals are anticipated to be essential in providing patients with comprehensive care and improved management options for Parkinson's disease as new, cutting-edge therapeutics become available, hence making a substantial contribution to the overall market expansion.Regional Analysis, North America held the largest share of the Parkinson’s disease treatment market in 2023, accounting for 39% of the global market.The established healthcare system, widespread knowledge of Parkinson's disease, and significant investments in the study and creation of novel treatment alternatives are all responsible for this dominance. The region's aging population is another factor driving up demand for treatments for Parkinson's disease. In the meantime, the market is expanding at the fastest rate in the Asia-Pacific area. Growing healthcare investments, better medical infrastructure, and increased knowledge of Parkinson's disease in developing nations like China and India are all factors contributing to this quick spread. These areas' governments are concentrating on tackling the growing prevalence of neurological conditions, which is causing more people to use cutting-edge treatment alternatives.Buy Full Research Report on Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4532 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market by Drug Class8. Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market by Sales Channel9. Regional Analysis10. Company Profiles11. Use Cases and Best Practices12. ConclusionAccess Complete Report Details @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/parkinsons-disease-treatment-market-4532 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

