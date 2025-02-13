Global Insomnia Therapeutics Market to Worth USD 3.71 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Insomnia Therapeutics Market

SNS Insider Reports: Market to Grow at 4.53% CAGR (2024-2032) as Demand for Safer Treatments and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Surges

Insomnia therapeutics market is evolving rapidly, with a shift towards safer, non-addictive treatments and evidence-based therapies like CBT-I, addressing the growing global burden of sleep disorders” — SNS Insider

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, the global Insomnia Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 2.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.71 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.53% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This growth is largely attributed to the increasing prevalence of insomnia and other sleep-related disorders, alongside growing awareness of the importance of sleep for overall health. Insomnia, affecting a significant portion of the global population, remains a major contributor to healthcare burdens, thereby driving the demand for effective treatments. The market is experiencing innovations in drug therapies that offer better efficacy and fewer side effects, leading to an expanding therapeutic landscape.

Key Players in Insomnia Therapeutics Market
• Pfizer Inc.
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• Johnson & Johnson
• Sanofi S.A.
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
• Novartis International AG
• Astellas Pharma Inc.
• Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.
• SAGE Therapeutics
• Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• Almore Bio
• Neos Therapeutics
• Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.
• Zyla Life Sciences

By Type, Benzodiazepines held the largest market share of 30% in 2023
Since they have been used as a primary treatment for insomnia for a long time. Because of their rapid start of action and efficacy in treating temporary sleep disorders, these drugs are frequently given. However, there has been a discernible shift toward alternate treatments as worries about benzodiazepine dependence and side effects have grown.The market for antidepressants is expanding at the quickest rate among these substitutes. Antidepressants are becoming a popular option as the focus shifts to treating the psychological issues that underlie insomnia, such as anxiety and despair. The demand for these drugs is expected to increase over the projected period because of their dual benefits of enhancing sleep and treating the underlying causes of insomnia.By Sales Channel, the over-the-counter (OTC) segment led the insomnia therapeutics market in 2023, capturing 59% of the market share.The main reason for this domination is the accessibility and availability of over-the-counter sleep aids, like melatonin-based medications and antihistamines, which are frequently used by people who occasionally have trouble sleeping. Many people who want non-prescription therapies now turn to over-the-counter (OTC) medicines as their first line of treatment. However, prescription-based insomnia treatments are anticipated to expand more quickly during the projection period as the need for more specialized and efficient solutions increases. Prescription sales are rising as a result of doctors prescribing more drugs to treat co-occurring disorders like anxiety and depression as well as chronic insomnia. Future market dynamics are anticipated to be greatly impacted by this trend.Regional Analysis, North America held the largest share of the insomnia therapeutics market in 2023The high rate of insomnia in North America, which is bolstered by a sophisticated healthcare system, greater knowledge of sleep disorders, and easy access to efficient insomnia therapies, is what accounts for the region's supremacy. The area is also home to several significant pharmaceutical firms that are at the forefront of sleep therapy advances, which is driving market expansion.

However, the insomnia therapeutics market is expanding at the fastest rate in the Asia-Pacific area. The region's growing investments in healthcare and growing recognition of the value of sleep and mental health are the main drivers of this rise. Urbanization, changing lifestyles, and elevated stress levels are all contributing to the rising prevalence of sleep disorders in nations like China and India, which in turn is driving up demand for insomnia remedies. 