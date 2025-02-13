Reclaimed Rubber Market to Expand at 11.2% CAGR, Surpassing USD 3.1 Billion by 2032

Reclaimed Rubber Market

Reclaimed Rubber Market Expands as Sustainability and Advanced Recycling Technologies Drive Adoption Across Industries.

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Reclaimed Rubber Market Size was valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period 2024-2032. With increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials, the reclaimed rubber market is witnessing substantial growth. The rising adoption of recycled materials in various industries, including automotive and construction, is driving the market's expansion.

Key Players:
• Continental AG (Continental Tire)
• Rolex Reclaim Pvt. Ltd.
• Fishfa Rubbers Ltd.
• Michelin (Michelin Eco-Concept Tires)
• Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady)
• Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone Ecopia)
• Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (Pirelli Cinturato P7)• Bolder Industries (BolderBlack)• GRP Ltd.• Allcock & Sons Ltd.• Swani Rubber Industries• HUXAR• Minar Reclamation Pvt. Ltd.• SRI Impex Pvt. Ltd.• Star Polymers Inc.• SNR Reclamations Pvt. Ltd.• High Tech Reclaim Pvt.Ltd.• Balaji Rubber Industries (P) Ltd.• Ecore International• Liberty Tire Recycling (Liberty Reclaimed Rubber Products)• Tire Recycling Management Fund (California Reclaimed Rubber)• Enviro Systems (EnviroRubber)Reclaimed Rubber Market Segmentation: Dominance of Whole Tire Reclaimed Rubber, Tire Applications, and Automotive & Aircraft End-UsesBy Product: Whole Tire Reclaimed Rubber held the largest market share around 38.23% in 2023. Increasing demand for sustainable solutions has thrust the whole tire reclaims rubber market to the forefront. Therefore, whole tire reclaimed rubber is often utilized by the automotive sector and industries such as footwear to implement green practices since it has similar performance to virgin rubber while being durable. This material offers a low-cost alternative and will likely replace first-grade virgin rubbers in several applications.By Application: The tire segment dominated the reclaimed rubber market with a revenue share of about 68% in 2023. The increasing demand for recycled rubber used in tire manufacturing, due to the high use of recyclable material includes rubber, textiles, and metals. These factors, along with the growing automotive sector and rising awareness regarding the environment, are anticipated to increase the demand for reclaimed rubber for the manufacture of new tires.By End-Use: The automotive and aircraft tire subsegment dominated the Reclaimed Rubber Market, with a revenue share of more than 50% in 2023. Demand for recycled tires in automotive and aviation sectors is on the rise as the logistics industry continues to expand and air travel rebounds. Declining tire cost of aircraft, due to the retreading practices embraced among aircraft companies to minimize costs, is further driving the demand for reclaimed rubber.Regional Dominance in the Reclaimed Rubber Market: Asia Pacific Leads with North America Poised for GrowthAsia Pacific held a significant share of around 42% in 2023. The rubber-producing countries (India, China and Thailand) in the region facilitate this dominance. Asia Pacific is the predominant market for reclaimed rubber due to rapid industrialization and increasing demand for viable products in this region. The increased use of eco-friendly practices and recycling initiatives to be implemented around the region will serve to sustain that growth.North America also shows significant potential for growth. The region is projected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period. North America is one of the largest importers of rubber tires due to demand from various industries, including automotive, construction, and electrical. Electric vehicle adoption and the number of manufacturing hubs in Mexico are also expected to drive the market in this region.Buy Full Research Report on Reclaimed Rubber Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4104 Recent Developments• In November 2024: Bolder Industries announced a partnership with Antea Group, Cyclops, and OSQB to expand the use of its recycled rubber in tire production. This initiative aims to meet the growing demand for sustainable materials in the automotive sector, especially for new tire production. This partnership is part of a broader effort to reduce the carbon footprint and increase the circularity of tire recycling processes.
• In November 2024: Ecore International, a leader in sustainable rubber solutions, received a significant investment from General Atlantic's BeyondNetZero fund in November 2024. This funding will enhance Ecore's rubber recycling operations and support its mission to contribute to a circular economy by reducing waste and promoting the reuse of rubber materials. This investment is a step toward making the company a key player in the growing reclaimed rubber market. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

