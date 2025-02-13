Global Out-of-home Coffee Market to Reach USD 38.50 Billion by 2035, Driven by Premiumization and Product Innovation

Out-of-home Coffee Market Out-of-home Coffee Market Regional Analysis

Out-of-home coffee market is driven by growing coffee culture & increased consumer preference for premium coffee experiences in cafés, restaurants, & workspaces

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The demand for the global out-of-home coffee market is projected to reach 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟒.𝟓𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓, with a steady growth rate of 𝟓.𝟓% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 from 2025 to 2035, bringing its estimated market value to USD 38.50 billion. Between 2020 and 2025, the market registered a CAGR of 4.2%, highlighting the increasing consumer preference for out-of-home coffee consumption.The market is fueled by rising disposable incomes, a growing coffee culture, and consumers’ shift toward high-quality, specialty coffee experiences. Coffee consumption outside of traditional home settings has gained traction, supported by urbanization, changing work patterns, and the expansion of coffee shop chains. As consumers seek personalized and premium coffee experiences, industry players are investing heavily in innovation and product differentiation to capture a larger share of the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬
• The out-of-home coffee market is expected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR from 2025 to 2035, reaching USD 38.50 billion.
• Rising demand for specialty and premium coffee experiences is driving market growth.
• Major players are expanding their product portfolios to meet evolving consumer preferences, including flavored coffee, cold brew, and artisanal beverages.

𝐎𝐮𝐭-𝐨𝐟-𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬

𝟏. 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:• Increasing urbanization and changing lifestyles are key factors driving the demand for out-of-home coffee consumption.• The rise of specialty coffee culture and consumer interest in artisanal blends and unique flavors.• Aggressive expansion strategies by leading coffee chains into new markets and emerging economies.𝟐. 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:
• Fluctuations in raw material prices, particularly coffee beans, may pose challenges to growth.
• Competition from ready-to-drink coffee and alternative beverages could impact market penetration.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Leading coffee chains have introduced seasonal specialties and expanded their cold brew and plant-based offerings to cater to changing consumer tastes.
• Mergers and acquisitions have become a key strategy for growth, with major brands acquiring local coffee houses to strengthen their market presence.
• Technological advancements in coffee machines and brewing techniques are helping brands deliver high-quality, barista-style coffee to a wider audience.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Market Players: Opportunities to expand product lines and target niche consumer groups with unique offerings.
• Consumers: Access to premium and specialty coffee varieties beyond traditional brews.
• Investors: Strong growth prospects in emerging markets and high returns from innovative product launches.

𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲-𝐖𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

• 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑: 𝟒.𝟔%)
The U.S. out-of-home coffee market is driven by the growing trend of specialty coffee and the increasing popularity of cold brew and plant-based coffee drinks. Leading brands are focusing on innovation and sustainable sourcing practices.• 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑: 𝟓.𝟓%)Germany’s coffee market is expanding due to the rising preference for premium, organic, and fair-trade coffee. The country is also witnessing an increase in independent coffee houses that cater to local tastes and preferences.• 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑: 𝟔.𝟐%)India’s market is the fastest-growing, fueled by a burgeoning café culture among the youth. International coffee chains are rapidly expanding their footprint in India, while domestic brands focus on introducing regional flavors and affordable specialty drinks.

Leading Manufacturers are Mondelez International, Tchibo, Blue Bottle Coffee, Illy, Lavazza, Nestle, Pellini, Caribou Coffee, Tim Hortons, Starbucks, CocaCola, Dunkin' Brands, Peet's Coffee, JDE Peet's, The Kraft Heinz Company

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

By Packaging:
By packaging industry has been categorized into Bags, Tetra Packs, Cans, Pods and Bottles

By Product Type:
By product type industry has been categorized into Ground Coffee, Coffee Beans, Instant Coffee, Ready-to-Drink Coffee and Coffee Pods

By Distribution Channel:
By distribution channel industry has been categorized into Indirect Channel, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Food Service Outlets and Specialty Coffee Shops

By Region:
Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America; Europe, Middle East, Africa, ASEAN, South Asia, Asia, New Zealand and Australia 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-347-918-3531
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

