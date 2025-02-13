Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market to Expand at 7.9% CAGR, Surpassing USD 1943.23 Million by 2032

Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market , valued at USD 980.24 Million in 2023, is projected to reach USD 1943.23 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2032. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of agricultural practices, rising awareness about the harmful effects of chemical pesticides, and the growing demand for eco-friendly pest control solutions in the agricultural sector.Innovations in technology Fuel Market GrowthThe focus on sustainable agriculture, which is a key factor driving growth in the demand for IPM pheromones with an eco-friendly approach, IPM taps into the natural pheromone-based mating behavior of pests, using it to beat them at their own game and halt any damage to crops. Accordingly, governments have implemented regulations and incentives to promote alternatives to pest control based on chemical pesticides.Innovation in the field of pheromone formulation, release, and detection is also expected to propel the growth of the market. Use of smart technologies in pest management systems has further integrated IPM solutions, which has increased demand from farmers looking for innovative and effective pest control solutions.Get a Sample Report of Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2722 Key Players:• Active IPM• Atlas Agro• AgrichemBio• Laboratorio Agrochem S.L.• ATGC Biotech• Russell IPM• Hercon Environmental Corporation• AgriSense-BCS Ltd.• SemiosBIO Technologies• Shin-Etsu• Sumi Agro France• Syngenta Bioline Ltd.• Trécé, Inc.By Product, Sex Pheromones held the largest market share around 54% in 2023.They are highly effective in disrupting mating behaviors of pests which is one of the most important parts of pest control. These pheromones are meant to imitate chemicals that insects produce to use as a means of communication, specifically for meshing in terms of mating. Syntech pheromones targets their production systems, by launching synthetic sex pheromones into the environment, which confuse or saturate the natural mating signal from the same type of pest, without harmful chemicals to the human and environment.By Mode of Application, mating disruption held the largest market share around 42% in 2023.This technique works by deploying synthetic pheromones into the atmosphere that disrupt the natural mating process of the pests. Mating disruption uses these pheromones to saturate the area so that male pests become confused and cannot find females with which to reproduce, consequently lowering the pest population. This method is particularly powerful against pests that use pheromones extensively, such as moths and other insects. Compared with the traditional application of chemical pesticides, mating disruption provides several benefits, such as relatively low environmental pollution, significant pest selectivity, and reduced impact on non-target species, such as beneficial insects and pollinators.By Application, Agriculture held the largest market share around 78% in 2023.The growing awareness towards the depletion of natural resources, health hazards of people and livestock, insect resistance, a considerable number of farmers have begun to look for alternatives to reduce the usage of chemical pesticides and the urge for more eco-friendly control methods around the world and prefer the use of pheromone-based biopesticides, especially in agriculture. Pheromones are extensively utilized in this sector for pest monitoring and mating disruption that aid in the controlling of pest in crops including fruits, vegetables, grains, and cotton.Buy Full Research Report on Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2722 North America to Continue Dominating the Market with 42% Market Share in 2023The region’s dominance is driven by the strong presence of agricultural technology companies, significant investments in sustainable agriculture, and government policies promoting eco-friendly pest control methods. In the U.S., the increasing adoption of pheromone-based products by farmers to combat pest infestations in crops such as fruits, vegetables, and grains is driving market growth.The Canadian government has also been proactive in supporting sustainable agriculture initiatives, offering subsidies and grants to farmers adopting environmentally friendly pest management practices.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

