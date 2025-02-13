Dimer Acid Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach USD 5.2 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Dimer Acid Market

The Dimer Acid Market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by increasing demand across various industrial applications such as oilfield chemicals.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dimer Acid Market was valued at USD 3.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2032.This growth is attributed to rising demand for high-performance and bio-based chemicals in end-use industries. Dimer acids are widely used in the formulation of polyamide resins, which play a crucial role in adhesives, coatings, and inks. Additionally, the expanding lubricants industry, driven by the need for high-temperature stability and superior lubrication properties, further boosts market growth. The increasing shift towards sustainable and biodegradable chemical solutions also enhances the adoption of dimer acids in industrial applications.Get a Sample Report of Dimer Acid Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4645 Key Players:• Arkema S.A. (Rilsan, Epikote)• BASF SE (Kraton G, Joncryl)• Cargill, Inc. (Cargill Dimer Acid, Cargill Dimer Acid Esters)• Croda International Plc (Crodafos, Crodarom)• Drew Marine (Drew Marine Dimer Acid, Drew Marine Dimer Esters)• Evonik Industries AG (Dimer Acid Derivatives, Dynasylan)• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Loctite Dimer Acid, Technomelt)• Kraton Corporation (Kraton Dimer Acid, Kraton G Polymer)• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Dimer Acid Products, MCPP)• New Japan Chemical Company (NJC Dimer Acid, NJC Dimer Acid Esters)• Nexeo Solutions, LLC (Nexeo Dimer Acid, Nexeo Dimer Acid Esters)• Oleon N.V. (Oleon Dimer Acid, Dimer Acid Esters)• P&G Chemicals (P&G Dimer Acid, P&G Dimer Acid Derivatives)• Qingdao JHF Chemical Co., Ltd. (Qingdao JHF Dimer Acid, JHF Dimer Acid Derivatives)• Rohm and Haas Company (Rohm Dimer Acid, Dimer Acid Ester Products)• SABIC (SABIC Dimer Acid, SABIC Dimer Acid Esters)• Solenis LLC (Solenis Dimer Acid, Solenis Dimer Esters)• The Chemical Company (TCC Dimer Acid, TCC Dimer Acid Esters)• Univar Solutions Inc. (Univar Dimer Acid, Univar Dimer Acid Derivatives)• Wuxi City Changxin Chemical Co., Ltd. (Wuxi Dimer Acid, Changxin Dimer Acid Products)Segmentation Analysis:By Source, natural dimer acid held the largest market share of around 70% in 2023The increasing consumption of bio-based products in several sectors as the natural dimer acid possesses renewable sources- vegetable oils-like contributing to the green and sustainability goals of the globe. Natural dimer acids, with very low environmental footprints and outstanding performance properties, are gradually making inroads into adhesives, coatings, and personal care sectors. Some of the players in the top dimer acid market cover bio-based dimer acid products from Croda International Plc and Arkema.By Product Type, distilled dimer acid held the largest market share of around 50% in 2023In high-performance applications, including polyamide resins and specialty coatings with stringent requirements for consistency and quality, distilled dimer acid is widely employed. Rising demand for high-performance adhesives, corrosion-resistant coatings, and bio-based lubricants has driven the consumed amount of distilled dimer acid. Moreover, high-purity dimer acids obtain a major share in the aerospace, automotive, and industrial machinery sectors to guarantee their durability and efficiency in extreme conditions.By Application, coatings and adhesives held the largest market share of around 40% in 2023This segment enables dominance by the extensive use of high-performance coatings & adhesives in the construction, automotive, and packaging industries. Dimer acids offer excellent adhesion, flexibility, and the ability to withstand extremely harsh environmental conditions, making them well-suited for these applications. As an illustration, the exceptional adhesive properties of dimer acids have been harnessed by Henkel and Arkema together, creating new adhesive technology that is well-suited for automotive and other industrial applications where high strength and durability are recognized as the primary priorities.By End-use Industry, the automotive segment held the largest market share around 35% in 2023.Dimer acids are used broadly in the auto industry to prepare the highest-performance adhesives, coatings, and lubricants, which are critical in the structural and maintenance assembly of automobiles. Not to mention dimer acids have superior heat and corrosion resistance as well as great wear properties controlled under the hood, in body panels, and in protective coatings for automotive exterior applications. Leading companies including BASF and Croda have capitalized on this surge in demand with novel ranges of dimer acid-based products enhancing vehicle strength and fuel efficiency.Buy Full Research Report on Dimer Acid Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4645 Asia Pacific Held the Largest Market Share of Around 40% in 2023The primary reason for this regional leading position is high demand from the automotive, construction, and electronics sectors in countries such as India, Japan, and China in which dimer acids are majorly used in the preparation of high-performance coatings, adhesives, and lubricants. As an example, the increasing trends in the construction and automotive sectors in China are stimulating the use of dimer acid-based products because of their beneficial durability and environmental sustainability. Lastly, major players such as Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Henkel Andrews are also expanding in the Asia-Pacific due to the growing industrial base and conducive regulatory environment, thereby strengthening market position within the region.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.