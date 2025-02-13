Cytovation Appoints Martin Dewhurst to its Board of Directors

Brings over 30 years of life sciences industry experience

Co-led the McKinsey Global Life Sciences practice

Bergen, Norway, February 12, 2025 – Cytovation ASA, a clinical stage oncology company focused on the development of its first-in-class bifunctional peptide CY-101, announces the appointment of Mr. Martin Dewhurst to its Board of Directors.

Stein Christian Mohn, Chairman of Cytovation, said: “On behalf of the Board I extend a warm welcome to Martin, who brings over 30 years of experience in the life sciences sector to help guide Cytovation through the next important phase of its development.”

“Following its recent partnership with Cancer Research UK and the Norwegian Cancer Society, Cytovation is strongly positioned to advance CY-101 as a potentially transformational new treatment for Wnt/b-catenin driven cancers, an area of very high unmet need. I look forward to bringing my experience and strategic insight to help Cytovation unlock and capture the potential of this exciting programme,” said Martin Dewhurst.

Martin spent a large part of his career at McKinsey & Company, where he co-led the global life sciences practice. His expertise spans global biopharma, medtech, genetics, and consumer health. Notably, he co-founded and led the McKinsey Health Institute, a non-profit entity focused on addressing fundamental health challenges.

Beyond McKinsey, Martin serves as a Senior Advisor with the financial firms PJT Partners, Lightrock, and GHO Capital Partners, and holds board positions with companies including Distalmotion, a Switzerland-based medtech company specializing in robotic surgery.

Martin earned a BA from the University of Oxford and his MBA, Management from INSEAD.





About Cytovation

Cytovation ASA is a clinical stage immune-oncology company focused on the development of CY-101, a first-in-class bifunctional immunotherapy.

CY-101 has a unique dual mechanism of action, specifically eliminating cancer cells by targeting the cell membrane and releasing neo-antigens, and by inhibiting the Wnt/β-catenin oncogenic pathway to restrict tumor growth and reverse immune exclusion associated with β-catenin expression. Dysregulation of this pathway has been associated with several different cancer types including colon, liver, uterine, lung and ovarian cancer, among others. This dual mode of action induces a systemic, tumor-specific immune response.

For more information, please visit www.cytovation.com.

Contact Information

Cytovation

Federico Grego, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer: contact@cytovation.com

MEDiSTRAVA

Frazer Hall / Mark Swallow: cytovation@medistrava.com

Legal Disclaimer:

