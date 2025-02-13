The Future of Algorithmic Trading: Market Insights & Growth Prospects

Allied Market

The report provides a comprehensive study of the latest market updates, regional landscape, and the competitive scenario of the industry.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in demand for quick, reliable, and efficient order execution, along with growing adoption of technologies to reduce transaction costs is expected to drive the growth of the global algorithmic trading market. Moreover, several governments across the globe are formulating supportive regulations which are further helping the market to surge ahead. However, the absence of proper risk valuation techniques might create hurdles in the growth of the market. Nonetheless, widespread adoption of AI and cloud-based solutions in financial services might create new growth opportunities in the coming period.The global algorithmic trading market report is anticipated to reach $31.49 billion by 2028. The market was valued at $12.14 billion in 2020 and is set to witness a rise at a CAGR of 12.7% during the 2021-2028 period. The report has segmented the global algorithmic trading market on the basis of component, type, deployment mode, type of traders, and region.Major companies of the global algorithmic trading market which are studied in the report include 63MOONS, MetaQuotes Software Corp., Tata Consultancy Services, Virtu Financial, Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd., Algo Trader AG, Software AG, Argo SE, Tethys, and Refinitiv Ltd.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08567 Based on component, the solution segment generated the maximum revenue in 2020, with around two-thirds of the total market share and is predicted to continue its dominance during the 2021-2028 period. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to have the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the same period.Based on region, the North America algorithmic trading market accounted for the highest market share in 2020 with around two-fifths of the total revenue and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2028. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 15.3% during the analysis timeframe.Buy this Complete Report (200 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Based on type, the stock markets segment held the highest market share, with around one-fourth of the total share in 2020 and is expected to continue on this growth trajectory during the 2021-2028 period. However, the cryptocurrencies segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 16.9% during the same period.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08567 Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

