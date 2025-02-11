Starting February 15, 2025, the Presidential Office will temporarily suspend its monthly Designated Holiday Tours due to operational reasons. Further information regarding the reopening will be announced at a later date. Weekday Tours will remain open…
TAIWAN, February 11 - 2025-02-12
