Equinor ASA: Ex utbytte tredje kvartal 2024 i dag – Oslo Børs

Aksjene i Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR; NYSE: EQNR) vil fra og med i dag handles på Oslo Børs eksklusiv kontantutbytte for tredje kvartal 2024 slik det fremgår under.

Ex-dato: 13. februar 2025

Ordinært utbyttebeløp: 0,35

Ekstraordinært utbyttebeløp: 0,35

Annonsert valuta: USD

Denne informasjonen offentliggjøres i henhold til kravene i Løpende forpliktelser og er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven § 5-12.


