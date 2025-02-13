Equinor ASA: Ex utbytte tredje kvartal 2024 i dag – Oslo Børs

Aksjene i Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR; NYSE: EQNR) vil fra og med i dag handles på Oslo Børs eksklusiv kontantutbytte for tredje kvartal 2024 slik det fremgår under.

Ex-dato: 13. februar 2025

Ordinært utbyttebeløp: 0,35

Ekstraordinært utbyttebeløp: 0,35

Annonsert valuta: USD

Denne informasjonen offentliggjøres i henhold til kravene i Løpende forpliktelser og er informasjonspliktig etter verdipapirhandelloven § 5-12.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.