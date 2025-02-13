Equinor ASA: Ex. dividend third quarter 2024 today-Oslo Børs

The shares in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR; NYSE: EQNR) will as from today be traded on Oslo Stock Exchange exclusive the third quarter 2024 cash dividend as detailed below.

Ex. date: 13 February 2025

Ordinary cash dividend amount: 0.35

Extraordinary cash dividend amount: 0.35

Announced currency: USD

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

