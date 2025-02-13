Steel Wire Market Set to Reach $180.9 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Growth in Construction and Automotive Sectors

Steel Wire Market

The global steel wire market is projected to reach a value of $180.9 billion by 2032, driven primarily by robust growth in the construction and automotive industries.” — Allied Market Research (AMR)

WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per the new published a research report by Allied Market Research, the global steel wire market size was valued at $96.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $180.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032. The global steel wire industry is driven by the rising demand for steel wire from the construction and automotive industries. However, availability of alternatives is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the surge in technological advancement is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.Get the Report Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16799 Based on form, the rope segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to around three-fourths of the global steel wire market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment is the fastest growing segment and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032. Steel wire rope, known as wire cable or wire rope, is a type of rope constructed from multiple strands of steel wire twisted or braided together. It is designed to provide strength, flexibility, and durability for various lifting, rigging, and suspension applications. Steel wire ropes are widely used in industries such as construction, mining, oil, and gas, maritime, and transportation.Based on material type, the carbon steel segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global steel wire market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Carbon steel wire typically contains around 0.05% to 2.0% carbon, along with small amounts of other elements such as manganese, phosphorus, sulfur, and silicon. It can be manufactured in various forms, including round, flat, square, and hexagonal shapes. Moreover, it may be further processed through heat treatment, galvanization, or coating to enhance its properties.Carbon steel wires are widely used in various industries due to their high strength, durability, and versatility. The stainless steel segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032. Stainless steel wire is commonly used in the food and beverage industry due to its hygienic properties. It is easy to clean, resistant to bacterial growth, and does not contaminate food, making it ideal for applications such as food processing equipment, conveyor belts, and filters. Moreover, stainless steel wire is used extensively in the medical and pharmaceutical fields.Get Inquire Before Buying:Based on end use, the construction segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly one-third of the global steel wire market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Steel wire is extensively used in construction for a wide range of applications due to its strength, durability, and versatility. Steel wire, often in the form of steel rebars or welded wire mesh, is used as reinforcement in concrete structures. It enhances the tensile strength of concrete and helps resist cracking and structural failure.Reinforced concrete is commonly used in foundations, columns, beams, slabs, and other structural elements in buildings, bridges, and infrastructure. The energy segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032. The use of steel wire in the energy industry is critical for the generation, transmission, and distribution of various energy sources. Its strength, durability, and reliability make it well-suited for handling the demands and challenges associated with energy production and infrastructure.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/steel-wire-market/purchase-options Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global steel wire market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. Asia-Pacific experiences significant urbanization with the growth in population and an increase in demand for housing, transportation, and infrastructure. Besides, Asia-Pacific is a major producer of automobiles with countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea being major players in the global automotive market. This drives demand for steel wires in automotive applications such as suspension systems, seat frames, springs, and wire harnesses.Leading Market Players: -JFE STEEL CORPORATIONARCELORMITTALTATA STEEL LTD.NUCOR CORPORATIONJSW STEEL LTD.NIPPON STEEL SG WIRE CO., LTD.SEVERSTALOPTIMUS STEELINSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.WIRECO WORLDGROUP, INC.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global steel wire market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.To Segments:By FormRopeNon-ropeicon_6By Material TypeCarbon SteelStainless SteelAlloy SteelOthersicon_7By End-useConstructionAutomotiveAviationEnergyAgricultureOthersRead Our Treding Report:U.S. Steel Grating MarketCarbon Steel MarketCurved Steel MarketHot-Dip Galvanized Steel MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.