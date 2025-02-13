Logistics Market Growth, Trends, and Future Outlook By Exactitude Consultancy

logistics

Efficient logistics drives global trade, connecting businesses and consumers with speed, reliability, and innovation—fueling the economy one shipment at a time.” — Exactitude Consultancy

CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Market size is projected to grow a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period 2025-2034

The latest research study released by Exactitude Consultancy on "Logistics Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business strategy taken up by emerging industry players, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price, and cost structure. It also assists in market segmentation according to the industry's latest and upcoming trends to the bottom-most level, topographical markets, and key advancement from both market and technology-aligned perspectives. Each section of the Logistics Market business research report is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the market. This document also entails a detailed analysis of the current applications and comparative analysis with a keen focus on the opportunities and threats and competitive analysis of major companies.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as types, applications, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the report.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (物流市場), Korean (물류 시장), Chinese (物流市场), French (Marché de la logistique), German (Logistikmarkt), and Italian (Mercato della logistica), etc.

Competitor Analysis:

The significant players operating in the global Logistics Market are DHL Supply Chain ,UPS Supply Chain Solutions ,FedEx Logistics ,XPO Logistics ,Robinson ,Kuehne + Nagel ,DB Schenker ,Hunt Transport Services ,Cegelec ,Panalpina ,Expeditors International ,DSV Panalpina ,Siemens Logistics ,Geodis ,Ryder Supply Chain Solutions ,Maersk Logistics ,Nippon Express ,Hellmann Worldwide Logistics ,Yusen Logistics ,ZIM Integrated Shipping Services .

Research Methodology

Market Research Methodology of Logistics: The market research methodology for airport PRM (Passengers with Reduced Mobility) assistance systems involves a comprehensive approach to analysing market trends, customer preferences, and competitive landscape. The methodology typically begins with secondary research to gather data on airport infrastructure, regulations, and existing PRM assistance systems. Primary research is then conducted through interviews, surveys, and observational studies with airport authorities, airline operators, PRM service providers, and passengers with reduced mobility to understand their needs, challenges, and preferences regarding PRM assistance services. Data analysis techniques such as market segmentation, trend analysis, and competitive benchmarking are employed to identify market opportunities, assess customer requirements, and develop tailored solutions. Additionally, stakeholder engagement and collaboration are key components of the research methodology to ensure the relevance and feasibility of PRM assistance systems in airport environments.

Market Segmentation -

This report has explored the key segments: by Type and by Application. The lucrativeness and growth potential have been looked into by the industry experts in this report. This report also provides revenue forecast data by type and by application segments based on value for the period 2025-2034.

Mode of Transport

- Road

- Rail

- Air

- Sea

Service Type

- Warehousing

- Freight Forwarding

- Third-party Logistics (3PL)

- Last Mile Delivery

- Transportation Management

End-user Industry

- Retail

- Manufacturing

- Healthcare

- Automotive

- Food & Beverage

- E-commerce

Technology

- IoT-based Logistics

- Blockchain in Logistics

- AI and Machine Learning

- Automated Logistics Systems

Regional Analysis for Logistics Market:

◘ North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

◘ South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

◘ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Covid-19 Impact:

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1. The study represents a quantitative analysis of the present Logistics Market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2025 to 2034 to determine the most promising opportunities.

2. Porter's five forces study emphasizes the importance of buyers and suppliers in assisting stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and expand their supplier-buyer network.

3. In-depth analysis, as well as market size and segmentation, help you identify current Logistics Market opportunities.

4. The largest countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

5. The Logistics Market's research report gives a thorough analysis of the current status of the Logistics Market's major players.

Reasons to Buy The Logistics Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional levels.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography, and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share growth, volume, and sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics and developments.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

Frequently Asked Questions:

➟ What is the main driving factor for the growth of the global Logistics Market?

➟ What are the restraining factors of the market?

➟ Who are the key market players?

➟ Which region holds the biggest market share?

➟ What are the recent trends of the global Logistics Market?

