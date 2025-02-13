Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market: A Game-Changer for Sustainable Energy

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market Price to Strike USD 5.7 billion by 2031 | APAC 8.7% CAGR by Singapore, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Japan

Rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, automotive & residential micro-CHP sector, and diminishing dependence on non-renewable energy sources are factors boosting the market growth” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The global hydrogen fuel cell market size was valued at $2.7 billion in 2021, and projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.A fuel cell is a type of device consisting of a cathode and an anode immersed in an electrolyte medium to effectively conduct and generate electricity. The system works on the basic electromechanical mechanism to convert chemical energy into electrical energy.Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4894 Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2031.The major companies profiled in hydrogen fuel cells industry analysis include AFC Energy plc, Ballard Power Systems, Bloom Energy, Ceres, Doosan Fuel Cell Co. Ltd, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Intelligent Energy, Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology, Plug Power Inc and SFC Energy AG.Rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, increasing demand in the telecommunications, automotive & residential micro-CHP sector, and diminishing dependence on non-renewable energy sources are some of the factors boosting the market growth.As the fuel is broken up into protons and electrons at the anode and oxygen is available at the cathode, hydrogen is formed. These electrons complete a circuit between the electrodes, meanwhile the protons travel through the electrolyte medium.After completing this chemical reaction, all the negative and positive ions and oxygen combine at the cathode to generate electricity as the final product, coupled with water and heat as byproducts.The automobile sector has experienced remarkable expansion as a result of rising vehicle demand. However, in recent years, there has been a growing awareness and issue about the negative environmental impact of fossil fuel engines, which produce considerable amounts of greenhouse gases.Buy This Report (437 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/40orLW9 Other factors such as technical improvements, higher performance, rising petroleum prices, reduced noise, and stringent government regulations regarding environmental conservation are also predicted to contribute to the hydrogen fuel cells market’s growth during the forecast period.For instance, on June 23, 2022, Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corp. (Toshiba EES) announced its partnership with Echandia to develop pure hydrogen fuel cell systems for ships. These newly developed pure hydrogen fuel cells could be used for continuous marine operation applications.Rising hydrogen fuel cell market industry applications in heating and power generation solutions in residential and commercial sectors increase market sales.Various associations and governments have reformed their energy policies to fulfill the growing demand for power due to surge in population.By type, proton exchange membrane fuel cell is expected to exhibit CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2031.By application, transportation segment accounted for the largest hydrogen fuel cells market share in 2021.By end user, fuel cell vehicles had the largest market share in 2021.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4894 Covid-19 Scenario:Manufacturers of Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries have started concentrating on lowering up-front costs and extending the range of vehicles by developing more effective power sources. 