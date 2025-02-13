2025 Step-Up Omaha Applications Now Open

Applications are now open for the 2025 Step-Up Omaha program, which runs from June 2 to Aug. 1.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step-Up Omaha, a program dedicated to providing career exploration, job opportunities, internships, and entrepreneurship avenues for youth and young adults aged 14-21, is pleased to announce that applications for the 2025 summer employment opportunity are now available. The application deadline is March 3.

Step-Up Omaha aims to connect youth and young adults with opportunities for career exploration, internships, entrepreneurship, and leadership development. Since its inception in 2008, Step-Up partners have introduced more than 9,000 young individuals to job training and career pathways. Wages for participants range from $10 to $14 or more per hour, depending on the worksite. Some employers offer interns the potential to earn as much as $3,000 or more during the summer.

The Empowerment Network and its partners have collaborated successfully to present Step-Up Omaha for 17 years, underscoring the commitment to comprehensive youth development. This year’s program is scheduled to run from Monday, June 2 to Friday, Aug. 1.

“As a Step-Up intern, I learned the value of showcasing my talents as a professional,” said Alona Wilson, intern, Heartland ABA. “Within my role as an intern, I learned about various positions and departments, including worker’s comp, employee data analyzing, and account management. Gaining experience in these areas has helped me expand my knowledge base and ultimately prepare me for my dream career in the medical field.”

Step-Up Omaha is a collaborative effort supported by major funders, including the City of Omaha, Charles E. Lakin Foundation, Nebraska Dept. of Economic Development/State Senators LB531, the Obama Foundation and United Way of the Midlands.

“Step-Up Omaha offers our youth the chance to gain invaluable skills and experiences that shape their futures,” said Willie Barney, CEO and founder, Empowerment Network. “It shows our talented youth what is possible in their own hometown.”

During a recent press conference, Jonathan Chapman, vice president, community collaboratives, Empowerment Network, stated "Our focus is going to be on expanding our partnerships. We're excited to begin welcoming new partners to the table to begin adapting the program to fit more unique circumstances.”

How to Get Involved

-Youth and Young Adults: Apply online at StepUpOmaha.com to explore career opportunities, receive job training, and develop professional skills.

-Employers: Interested in hosting a Step-Up participant? Visit StepUpOmaha.com/employers to learn more.

“Step-Up Omaha continues to be a cornerstone program for our city, providing invaluable opportunities for our youth to explore careers, gain hands-on experience, and develop leadership skills,” said Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. “This initiative exemplifies the power of collaboration between government, businesses, and community organizations. By investing in our young people today, we’re building a stronger, more prosperous Omaha for tomorrow.”

Step-Up Omaha is supported by a collaborative network of funders and employers, including, the American National Bank, Charles E. Lakin Foundation, CHI Health, City of Omaha, Cox Communications, Google, Mutual of Omaha, Nebraska Department of Economic Development and United Way of the Midlands. Additionally, Step-Up Omaha partners with the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance. My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, seeks to positively shift outcomes for boys and young men of color here in Omaha through the implementation of evidence-based practices, which address six MBK milestones, cradle to career, during a young person’s life.

Step Up Omaha is also supported by the following partner agencies: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands, Every Youth Can Excel, Girls Inc., Hope Center for Kids and Urban League of Nebraska, as well as their educational partners at Metropolitan Community College and Omaha Public School District.

The Empowerment Network leads the work of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance in Omaha (MBK Omaha) as part of a national, cross-sector call-to-action focused on building safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color.

About Step-Up Omaha

Step-Up Omaha is a program dedicated to providing career exploration, job opportunities, internships, and entrepreneurship avenues for youth and young adults aged 14-21 in Omaha, Nebraska. Since its inception in 2008, Step-Up Omaha has connected thousands of young individuals with valuable job training and career pathways.

About the Empowerment Network

The Empowerment Network is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing economic, social and civic progress within Omaha's African American community, North Omaha and the region. Through collaborative efforts and innovative initiatives, the Empowerment Network strives to create opportunities for empowerment and transformation in every zip code and neighborhood in the City of Omaha and other national communities.

