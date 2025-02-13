Press Release

Nokia and Cellcard upgrade residential fiber broadband network in Cambodia

Cellcard deploys Nokia’s next-generation XGS-PON solution, providing multi-gigabit broadband access to homes and businesses across Cambodia.

Cellcard uses Nokia’s Lightspan and Altiplano solutions to automate and increase the performance of its residential fiber broadband network.

The upgraded network will enable Cellcard to provide enhanced broadband services and support new high-speed, low-latency applications such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

13 February 2025

Phnom Penh, Cambodia – Nokia today announced that CAMGSM PLC, commercially known as Cellcard, will migrate its fiber network from GPON to XGS-PON using Nokia’s Lightspan and Altiplano broadband solutions. The modernized network will improve end-user experiences and provide up to 10Gb/s internet speeds to customers. It will also help Cellcard increase competitive advantage and enhance the reliability, flexibility, and scale of its fiber network to better support evolving customer demands.

Under the agreement, Cellcard will deploy Nokia’s Lightspan Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and its Altiplano Access Controller in the capital city of Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, and other major cities across the region. Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller provides a cloud-native platform with a complete suite of network management and SDN control functions that will enable Cellcard to better visualize, automate and optimize the broadband access services it offers. Using Nokia’s Lightspan access nodes, Cellcard will also be able to establish a future-ready network that can seamlessly evolve to 25G PON and immediately address the growing demand for more capacity.

Asitha De Costa, ICT Division CIO at Cellcard, said: “We are dedicated to delivering a best-in-class network experience to our customers, especially as data consumption continues to rise and individuals rely more on digital infrastructure for their professional and personal activities. We are delighted to collaborate with Nokia for the first time in our fiber networks domain to enhance the residential broadband experience of our subscribers. The new network will enable our users to enjoy high-bandwidth-consuming applications like gaming while enhancing network efficiency through automation.”

Ajay Sharma, Head of South-East Asia North Sales, Network Infrastructure at Nokia, said: “We remain committed to helping service providers across the world transition to XGS-PON and automation to better support the growing demand for 10Gb/s services and need for improved network utilization and operational efficiencies. Our field-proven Lightspan and Altiplano solutions will help Cellcard modernize its fiber broadband network and enable them to reduce its power expenditure and lower its carbon emissions. This significant project reinforces our longstanding partnership with Cellcard.”

