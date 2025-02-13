Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE: SON) has declared a $0.52 per share quarterly common stock dividend. This dividend will be paid on March 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 26, 2025.

According to Howard Coker, President and Chief Executive Officer, this is the 399th consecutive quarter and 99th year dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders, and is the 41st consecutive year the Company has increased its annualized dividend. Based on the closing price of Sonoco’s common stock on February 11, 2024, the Company’s dividend provides an approximate 4.4 percent yield, which is more than double the dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index.

About Sonoco

Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in high-value, sustainable packaging that serves some of the world’s best-known brands. Our portfolio is composed of leading products that serve large, attractive end markets for metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life™, we foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a sustainable future. With net sales of approximately $6.8 billion in 2023, Sonoco has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world. Sonoco was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com .

Contact: Roger Schrum 843-339-6018 roger.schrum@sonoco.com





