VA Announces New Flag Display Policy

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs today instituted a new flag policy limiting the display of certain flags on VA premises. The policy will establish consistent and clear guidance across the department and among all employees.

The policy, which can be viewed here, outlines a list of flags — in addition to the American flag — that may be displayed at VA facilities.

VA’s new guidance follows a longstanding Department of Defense policy instituted during the first Trump Administration and kept in place during the Biden Administration.

“This policy will bring consistency and simplicity to the display of flags throughout the department, which now has a singular focus: serving the needs of Veterans, their families, caregivers and survivors,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins.