Copa Holdings Reports Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

PANAMA CITY, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter (4Q24) and the full year 2024. The terms “Copa Holdings” and the “Company” refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2023 (4Q23).

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$166.2 million or US$3.99 per share for 4Q24. For the full year 2024, the Company reported a net profit of US$608.5 million or US$14.56 per share, compared to a full-year adjusted net profit of US$671.0 million or US$16.68 per share in 2023.
  • The Company reported an operating profit of US$204.2 million and an operating margin of 23.3% for the quarter. For the full year 2024, the Company reported an operating profit of US$753.4 million and an operating margin of 21.9%, compared to a full-year operating profit of US$807.2 million and an operating margin of 23.4% in 2023.
  • Capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), increased by 7.2% in 4Q24 compared to 4Q23.
  • Operating cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (Ex-fuel CASM) came in at 5.9 cents in the quarter, a decrease of 2.6% when compared to 4Q23.
  • Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) came in at 11.3 cents in the quarter, a 10.4% decrease compared to 4Q23.
  • The Company ended the year with approximately US$1.4 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 42% of the last twelve months’ revenues.
  • The Company closed the year with total debt, including lease liabilities, of US$2.0 billion, while the Adjusted Net Debt to EBITDA ratio ended at 0.5 times.
  • In 2024, the Company repurchased US$87 million worth of shares under its ongoing US$200 million share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors. This represents approximately 2% of the Company’s total outstanding shares as of year-end 2024.
  • During the fourth quarter, the Company took delivery of two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, ending the year with a consolidated fleet of 112 aircraft – 67 Boeing 737-800s, 32 Boeing 737 MAX 9s, 9 Boeing 737-700s, 3 Boeing 737 MAX 8, and 1 Boeing 737-800 freighter.

Subsequent Events

  • On February 12, 2025, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings approved a 2025 quarterly dividend payment of US$1.61 per share, maintaining last year’s dividend payment. Dividends will be distributed in March, June, September, and December. The first quarterly dividend will be paid on March 14, 2024, to shareholders on record as of February 28, 2024.
  • In January, Copa Airlines was recognized by Cirium for the tenth time as the most on-time airline in Latin America in 2024. Copa Airlines’ on-time performance of 88.2% for the year was the highest of any carrier in the Americas and the third best in the world, reaffirming its position as one of the leading airlines in the industry.
  • After an extensive internal and external search, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Donkersloot as Chief Financial Officer effective March 10, 2025. Currently Copa’s Vice President of Human Resources, Peter brings over 20 years of international experience across the Americas, serving as General Manager for various companies across the continent and holding key positions in Commercial, Operations, Logistics, Risk Assessment, and Financial Planning. Peter holds a Global MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and a degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM).
Consolidated Financial & Operating Highlights 4Q24 4Q23 Variance Vs 4Q23 3Q24 Variance Vs 3Q24 YTD24 YTD23 Variance Vs YTD23
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 3,444 3,310 4.0% 3,449 (0.2)% 13,467 12,442 8.2%
Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s) 5,168 4,930 4.8% 5,187 (0.4)% 20,115 18,566 8.3%
RPMs (millions) 6,682 6,263 6.7% 6,711 (0.4)% 25,966 24,052 8.0%
ASMs (millions) 7,747 7,228 7.2% 7,785 (0.5)% 30,077 27,700 8.6%
Load Factor 86.3% 86.7% -0.4 p.p 86.2% 0.1 p.p 86.3% 86.8% -0.5 p.p
Yield (US$ Cents) 12.5 14.0 (10.8)% 12.2 2.3% 12.7 13.8 (8.1)%
PRASM (US$ Cents) 10.8 12.1 (11.2)% 10.5 2.3% 10.9 12.0 (8.6)%
RASM (US$ Cents) 11.3 12.6 (10.4)% 11.0 3.1% 11.5 12.5 (8.2)%
CASM (US$ Cents) 8.7 9.7 (10.1)% 8.7 (0.7)% 8.9 9.6 (6.5)%
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 5.9 6.0 (2.6)% 5.7 3.1% 5.8 6.0 (3.0)%
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 91.2 85.6 6.5% 91.3 (0.1)% 354.5 327.6 8.2%
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 2.38 3.08 (22.6)% 2.60 (8.3)% 2.66 3.02 (11.9)%
Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,940 1,892 2.6% 1,946 (0.3)% 1,928 1,933 (0.3)%
Average Stage Length (miles) 1,260 1,229 2.6% 1,267 (0.6)% 1,257 1,251 0.5%
Departures 37,596 36,207 3.8% 37,478 0.3% 146,607 137,044 7.0%
Block Hours 121,549 115,118 5.6% 120,975 0.5% 470,751 438,913 7.3%
Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) 12.0 11.9 0.1% 12.0 —% 11.9 11.9 (0.4)%
Operating Revenues (US$ millions) 877.1 912.8 (3.9)% 854.7 2.6% 3,444.6 3,457.0 (0.4)%
Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 204.2 214.3 (4.7)% 173.7 17.5% 753.4 807.2 (6.7)%
Operating Margin 23.3% 23.5% -0.2 p.p 20.3% 3.0 p.p 21.9% 23.4% -1.5 p.p
Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) 166.2 187.7 (11.5)% 146.0 13.8% 608.5 514.1 18.4%
Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1) 166.2 184.3 (9.8)% 146.0 13.8% 608.5 671.0 (9.3)%
Basic EPS (US$) 3.99 4.45 (10.5)% 3.50 13.9% 14.56 12.78 13.9%
Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1) 3.99 4.37 (8.9)% 3.50 13.9% 14.56 16.68 (12.7)%
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 41,696 42,150 (1.1) % 41,728 (0.1)% 41,796 40,228 3.9%

(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.

FULL 4Q24 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:

https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

4Q24 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date: February 13, 2025
Time: 11:00 AM US ET (11:00 AM Local Time)
Join by phone: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3d3cbd8e7b2244fdad7627b4aa596d8a
Webcast (listen-only): https://copa.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations
Speakers: Pedro Heilbron, Chief Executive Officer
  José Montero, Chief Financial Officer


About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copaair.com.

CONTACT: Copa Holdings S.A.

Investor Relations:
Ph: 011 507 304-2774
www.copaair.com (IR section)

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management’s expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings’ filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

CPA-G


Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
(In US$ thousands)

  Unaudited Unaudited % Unaudited % Unaudited Audited %
  4Q24 4Q23 Change 3Q24 Change YTD24 YTD23 Change
Operating Revenues                
Passenger revenue 833,189 875,257 (4.8%) 818,381 1.8% 3,291,793 3,316,362 (0.7%)
Cargo and mail revenue 28,966 26,534 9.2% 24,446 18.5% 100,507 97,105 3.5%
Other operating revenue 14,896 11,049 34.8% 11,881 25.4% 52,330 43,538 20.2%
Total Operating Revenue 877,052 912,840 (3.9%) 854,708 2.6% 3,444,629 3,457,005 (0.4%)
                 
Operating Expenses                
Fuel 219,232 264,166 (17.0%) 238,714 (8.2%) 949,309 995,862 (4.7%)
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses 123,575 119,669 3.3% 117,877 4.8% 470,644 436,526 7.8%
Passenger servicing 25,748 24,148 6.6% 26,232 (1.8%) 109,243 89,146 22.5%
Airport facilities and handling charges 64,655 59,010 9.6% 65,029 (0.6%) 252,798 221,878 13.9%
Sales and distribution 50,548 55,111 (8.3%) 49,716 1.7% 207,968 227,171 (8.5%)
Maintenance, materials and repairs 34,567 31,276 10.5% 34,860 (0.8%) 105,936 132,531 (20.1%)
Depreciation and amortization 85,085 80,261 6.0% 82,797 2.8% 330,710 306,114 8.0%
Flight operations 34,675 27,987 23.9% 31,901 8.7% 129,521 109,892 17.9%
Other operating and administrative expenses 34,778 36,875 (5.7%) 33,871 2.7% 135,110 130,656 3.4%
Total Operating Expense 672,862 698,504 (3.7%) 680,998 (1.2%) 2,691,238 2,649,777 1.6%
                 
Operating Profit/(Loss) 204,190 214,335 (4.7%) 173,710 17.5% 753,392 807,228 (6.7%)
                 
Non-operating Income (Expense):                
Finance cost (21,498) (20,408) 5.3% (23,523) (8.6%) (84,493) (158,216) (46.6%)
Finance income 16,064 14,289 12.4% 15,565 3.2% 58,912 50,209 17.3%
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations (11,489) (272) 4125.5% (2,491) 361.1% (33,991) 3,076 (1205.0%)
Net change in fair value of derivatives 2,706 —% (762) (455.0%) 4,469 (98,347) (104.5%)
Other non-operating income (expense) (501) 3,126 (116.0%) 6,787 (107.4%) 7,940 7,153 11.0%
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense) (14,718) (3,264) 350.9% (4,425) 232.6% (47,163) (196,126) (76.0%)
                 
Profit before taxes 189,471 211,071 (10.2%) 169,285 11.9% 706,229 611,102 15.6%
                 
Income tax expense (23,290) (23,378) (0.4%) (23,259) 0.1% (97,703) (97,004) 0.7%
                 
Net Profit/(Loss) 166,182 187,693 (11.5%) 146,026 13.8% 608,526 514,098 18.4%


Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(In US$ thousands)

  December 2024 December 2023
ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited)
Cash and cash equivalents 613,313 206,375
Short-term investments 585,919 708,809
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,199,232 915,184
Accounts receivable, net 166,014 156,720
Accounts receivable from related parties 2,976 2,527
Expendable parts and supplies, net 132,341 116,604
Prepaid expenses 42,926 44,635
Prepaid income tax 11,712 66
Other current assets 21,711 32,227
  377,681 352,780
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,576,913 1,267,963
Long-term investments 248,936 258,934
Long-term prepaid expenses 8,237 9,633
Property and equipment, net 3,458,261 3,238,632
Right of use assets 309,302 281,146
Intangible, net 96,754 87,986
Net defined benefit assets 1,058 5,346
Deferred tax assets 20,736 30,148
Other Non-Current Assets 22,113 17,048
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 4,165,397 3,928,872
TOTAL ASSETS 5,742,310 5,196,836
LIABILITIES    
Loans and borrowings 254,854 222,430
Current portion of lease liability 59,103 68,304
Accounts payable 227,095 182,303
Accounts payable to related parties 1,624 1,228
Air traffic liability 616,105 611,856
Frequent flyer deferred revenue 139,423 124,815
Taxes Payable 55,505 44,210
Accrued expenses payable 62,673 64,940
Income tax payable 9,828 26,741
Other Current Liabilities 1,272 1,403
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,427,482 1,348,229
     
Loans and borrowings long-term 1,415,953 1,240,261
Lease Liability 270,594 215,353
Deferred tax Liabilities 37,497 36,369
Other long - term liabilities 217,626 234,474
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,941,670 1,726,457
TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,369,152 3,074,685
EQUITY    
Class A - 34,195,704 issued and 30,234,831 outstanding 23,244 23,201
Class B - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466
Additional Paid-In Capital 214,542 209,102
Treasury Stock (291,438) (204,130)
Retained Earnings 1,826,565 1,581,739
Net profit 608,526 514,098
Other comprehensive loss (15,748) (9,326)
TOTAL EQUITY 2,373,158 2,122,150
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 5,742,310 5,196,836


Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of cash flows
For the twelve months ended
(In US$ thousands)

  2024 2023 2022
  (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited)
Cash flow from operating activities   969,729   1,020,974   737,188
Cash flow (used in) investing activities   (343,142)   (542,995)   (552,151)
Cash flow (used in) financing activities   (219,649)   (394,028)   (273,694)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   406,938   83,951   (88,657)
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1   206,375   122,424   211,081
Cash and cash equivalents at December 31 $ 613,313 $ 206,375 $ 122,424
       
Short-term investments   585,919   708,809   812,323
Long-term investments   248,936   258,934   202,056
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31 $ 1,448,168 $ 1,174,119 $ 1,136,803


Copa Holdings, S.A.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS, and Operating CASM Excluding Fuel. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Profit 4Q24 4Q23 3Q24 YTD24 YTD23
           
Net Profit as Reported $ 166,182 $ 187,693 $ 146,026 $ 608,526 $ 514,098
Interest expense related to the settlement of the convertible notes $ $ $ $ $ 64,894
Net change in fair value of derivatives $ $ $ $ $ 98,347
Net change in fair value of financial investments $ $ (3,372) $ $ $ (6,349)
Adjusted Net Profit $ 166,182 $ 184,321 $ 146,026 $ 608,526 $ 670,990
           
Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS 4Q24 4Q23 3Q24 YTD24 YTD23
           
Adjusted Net Profit $ 166,182 $ 184,321 $ 146,026 $ 608,526 $ 670,990
Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS   41,696   42,150   41,728   41,796   40,228
Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS) $ 3.99 $ 4.37 $ 3.50 $ 14.56 $ 16.68
           
Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM          
Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel) 4Q24 4Q23 3Q24 YTD24 YTD23
           
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)   8.7   9.7   8.7   8.9   9.6
Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents)   2.8   3.7   3.1   3.2   3.6
Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)   5.9   6.0   5.7   5.8   6.0

