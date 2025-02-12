Everyday Practices Dental Podcast Features Groundbreaking Two-Part Series on Addiction in the Dental Profession

Everyday Practices Dental Podcast Productive Dentist Academy

Podcast series features special guests Dr. Alan Mead and Evan Rosenthal as they explore the complex landscape of addiction in healthcare

Addiction and mental health struggles thrive in isolation, but by sharing these stories, we’re building a bridge of understanding and support that can truly save lives.” — Dr. Chad Johnson, Co-host, Everyday Practices Dental Podcast

ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) , the leading dental consulting and marketing firm in the nation, and home of Everyday Practices Dental Podcast, announces a special two-part series on addiction in healthcare. This series features engaging and intimate conversations with Dr. Alan Mead and therapist Evan Rosenthal.“Mental health and addiction are critical issues that impact healthcare professionals, yet they’re often shrouded in silence and stigma,” says Everyday Practices Dental Podcast Co-host and PDA Chief Communications Officer Regan Robertson. “We recognized the need to create a safe space for honest conversations that could save lives. We are leaving the door wide open - as it should be among dentists, dental professionals and anyone willing to listen about addiction, how it affects us, and how it affects the people we love.”In the first episode, Everyday Practices Dental Podcast hosts Dr. Maggie Augustyn, Dr. Chad Johnson and Regan Robertson welcome Dr. Alan Mead as he courageously shares his personal journey of addiction and recovery, providing hope and practical insights for dental professionals struggling with substance abuse. This episode offers a raw, compassionate look at overcoming addiction in the high-stress dental field.“As dental professionals, we’re trained to focus on our patients’ health, often at the expense of our own well-being,” says Everyday Practices Dental Podcast Co-host Dr. Chad Johnson. “This series is about breaking the silence and addressing the real challenges many of us face. Addiction and mental health struggles thrive in isolation, but by sharing these stories, we’re building a bridge of understanding and support that can truly save lives.”The follow-up episode features Evan Rosenthal, a mental health therapist, which delves deeper into the complex history of addiction treatment. Rosenthal and Everyday Practices Dental Podcast hosts explore the evolution from criminalization to more compassionate approaches, addressing the deep-rooted shame and systemic barriers that prevent people from seeking help.“Our mission is to create a platform for meaningful dialogue around the often difficult and uncomfortable topics faced by those in the dental profession, breaking down societal stigma while cultivating an environment of safety and genuine connection,” says Everyday Practices Dental Podcast Co-host Dr. Maggie Augustyn. “Through these nuanced discussions, we aspire to reinforce the reality that hope is not only tangible but within reach, and that a wealth of resources exists. No one navigating the challenges of substance abuse should ever feel isolated or without support.”To listen to these important episodes, you can find them here:Unmasking Addiction in Dentistry (feat. Dr. Alan Mead): productivedentist.com/Addiction1/ Reframing Addiction in Dentistry (feat. Evan Rosenthal): productivedentist.com/Addiction2/ You can also listen to Dr. Alan Mead’s Very Dental Podcast Network for more insightful conversations and resources for dental professionals at www.verydentalpodcast.com For more information about Productive Dentist Academy or Everyday Practices Dental Podcast, please visit www.productivedentist.com About Productive Dentist AcademyProductive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com

