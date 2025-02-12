ThinkCareBelieve: Trump's America Week4: U.S. Government Audit Finds Rampant Fraud

The U.S. Government Audit Is Why Trump Was Elected

ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on the rampant faud, waste and abuse that the Department of Government Efficiency has found. The article covers the Press Conference that President Trump and Elon Musk gave a Press Conference on the audit currently being done on the U.S. Government in an effort to explain what they are finding and help people understand why it is so important to everyone. President Trump urged everyone to allow Elon and DOGE to do their jobs. The article covers DOGE's findings of a copious amount of kickbacks and fraudulent checks going out from the treasury revealing that established rules to prevent fraud have not been followed in our nation's books. The article also discusses how out of $100 billion per year flowing out of our Treasury, the auditors found half, $50 billion going to unidentified, uncategorized accounts with no social security numbers, not categorized and no reasons for them. This is concerning because many Billions of The People's hard-earned tax dollars were sent out in checks that did not show up in reports. ThinkCareBelieve's article goes into why it is imperitive to go through this audit now because the U.S. national debt of $36Trillion and climbing must be addressed or America is in trouble. The article also explains how DEI was used by NGOs to justify programs with questionable legitimacy that funneled USAID grants and awards through a number of accounts, ending up in surprising pockets. President Trump says the fraud is massive and ThinkCareBelieve's article goes into how our new Attorney General Pam Bondi will be very busy soon.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

