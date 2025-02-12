Ponce De Leon Foundation Grant Awarded in the Amount of $610,000 to Nonprofits

BRONX, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Ponce De Leon Foundation is pleased to announce it has awarded $610,000 to nonprofits that are making a difference in our communities. Since its inception in 2017, the Foundation has provided over $2.4 million in grants.

Madeline V. Marquez, Executive Director of the Ponce De Leon Foundation, stated, “Year after year our grant applications increase, and it is evident the immense needs in our communities. We pride ourselves in ensuring all our focus areas are recognized and that we spread our funds equitably as we continue to support and strengthen the impact to our organizations.”

Carlos P. Naudon, President and Director of the Ponce De Leon Foundation, stated, “The mission on corporate social responsibility remains, we live it, breathe it and stay true to it. Once again overjoyed in serving our communities.”

Steven A. Tsavaris, Chairman of the Ponce De Leon Foundation added, “Partnership is key, especially when missions align. Humbled by these impactful groups and organizations.”

ACE Programs: $25,000 for the Expansion of Services for Low-Income, Independently Housed Individuals in Western Queens Project

Act Now Foundation, Inc.: $20,000 for the Alzheimer’s Care Project

Andromeda Community Initiative: $30,000 for Constructive Career

Brooklyn Youth Sports Club Inc: $30,000 for Brooklyn Youths Sports Club Program.

Creative Art Works: $15,000 for Public Art Youth Employment Programs.

Daniel’s Music Foundation: $20,000 for Disability Awareness.

Education Through Music: $30,000 for Music Education Program.

Girls Incorporated of New York City: $30,000 for the Project Accelerate.

Hope Kids NY.: $25,000 for the Ready, Set, Go to College Program.

Housing Partnership Development Corp: $30,000 for Homeownership Counseling & Education program.

I Challenge Myself Inc: $10,000 for Cycling Smartly in The Bronx program.

Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning Inc: $20,000 for JCAL Riddim Section.

Neighborhood Self Help by Older Persons Project Inc (SHOPP): $30,000 for Senior Community Assistance.

New Heights Youth Inc: $25,000 for College Bound Program.

New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce: $30,000 for the ContractHer Program.

Palisades Emergency Residence PERC: $15,000 for Technology Access Program.

Part of the Solution (POTS): $30,000 for the ESOL Support Program.

Princeton Center for Leadership & Learning: $30,000 for Connecting Gardening, Science & Literacy

Project Hope Charities, Inc: $30,000 for Food Pantry Project.

Regional Aid for Interim Needs Inc RAIN: $30,000 for Cucina Dolores Mobile Food Kitchen Project.

Spanish Speaking Elderly Council RAICES: $30,000 for Mindful Journey Program.

The HOPE Program Inc: $30,000 for Digital Literacy for Low-Income New Yorkers Program.

Union City Music Project, Inc: $15,000 for the 2025 After School Orchestral Music Education Program.

The Young People’s Chorus of New York City: $30,000 for YPC South Bronx Community Chorus Program.

About the Ponce De Leon Foundation: The Ponce De Leon Foundation is a private 501(c)3 charitable corporation launched in 2017 with a generous gift of stock and cash from Ponce Bank. As the bank has grown, so has the foundation, and when Ponce Bank became a fully public entity in January of 2022 additional funds were donated. Ponce De Leon Foundation’s mission remains, to improve the quality of life in the communities in which Ponce Bank maintains full-service branches. With these gifts, Ponce Bank made clear its commitment to continue its tradition of supporting the communities it serves. For further information on the Ponce De Leon Foundation, you can send an email to Grants@Poncedeleonfoundation.org .

About Ponce Bank: Ponce Bank is a subsidiary of Ponce Financial Group, Inc., a NASDAQ company trading under the symbol PDLB. Ponce Bank is a federally chartered stock savings association headquartered in the Bronx, New York. The Bank’s business is conducted through the administrative office, 13 branch banking offices and 5 mortgage loan centers. The banking offices are located in the Bronx (4 branches), Manhattan (2 branches), Queens (3 branches), Brooklyn (3 branches), and Union City, New Jersey (1 branch). Mortgage centers are located in Queens, (Flushing, Jamaica and Astoria) Brooklyn (Marine Park), and Bergenfield, New Jersey. The primary market area currently consists of the New York City metropolitan area. www.poncebank.com

