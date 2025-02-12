Patient Warmer Market Set to Surge to $3.49 Billion by 2030 at a 7.6% CAGR

Patient Warmer Market Research Report

In 2020, the patient warmer market was valued at approximately $1.66 billion and is projected to reach $3.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6%

The global patient warmer market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by an increase in surgical procedures, a rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer, and a growing geriatric and preterm infant population susceptible to hypothermia. In 2020, the patient warmer market was valued at approximately $1.66 billion and is projected to reach $3.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Patient Warmer Market Segmentation

The patient warmer market is categorized based on product type, portability, end user, and region.

1. By Product Type:
◦ Surface Warming Systems: These systems dominated the market in 2020, owing to their widespread adoption in various surgical procedures, including orthopedic, gynecological, obstetric, gastrointestinal, and general surgeries.
◦ Intravenous Warming Systems
◦ Patient Warming Accessories

2. By Portability:
◦ Nonportable: This segment held the largest share in 2020, attributed to the increased use of nonportable patient warmers in hospitals and ambulatory services, especially for patients undergoing surgeries and those with chronic diseases like cardiovascular ailments and cancer.
◦ Portable

3. By End User:
◦ Hospitals: Hospitals were the primary end users in 2020, driven by the adoption of advanced patient warming devices and the presence of skilled surgeons.
◦ Ambulatory Services
◦ Others

4. By Region:
◦ North America: Expected to experience significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, due to increased awareness about patient warmers and the availability of advanced devices.
◦ Europe
◦ Asia-Pacific: Offers profitable opportunities for key players, attributed to improvements in healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and the presence of domestic companies.
◦ LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Patient Warmer Market Growth Factors

Several factors contribute to the growth of the patient warmer market:

• Increase in Surgical Procedures: The rising number of surgeries necessitates the use of patient warmers to maintain normothermia during operations.
• Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Cancer: Patients with these conditions often require surgeries, further driving the demand for patient warming devices.
• Growing Geriatric and Preterm Infant Population: Elderly individuals and preterm infants are more prone to hypothermia, increasing the need for effective warming solutions.

Key Players in the Patient Warmer Market

The patient warmer market comprises several key players, including:

• 3M Company
• Barkey GmbH & Co. KG
• Baxter International Inc. (Gambro)
• Belmont Instrument
• Biegler GmbH
• Emit Corporation
• GE Healthcare
• Geratherm Medical
• Smith's Group Plc. (Smith's Medical)
• Stryker Corporation

These companies focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

The patient warmer market is poised for substantial growth, driven by factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the need to prevent hypothermia in vulnerable populations. Advancements in technology and the introduction of portable and efficient warming devices are expected to further propel the market during the forecast period.

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

