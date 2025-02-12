RIDOH Launches Rental Registry's Public Database

RHODE ISLAND, February 12 - As part of work statewide to protect children and families from the hazards of lead exposure, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has launched its Rental Registry public database. (See link below.)

With this dashboard, a resident can look up their rental property to see if the property's landlord has secured a Certificate of Lead Conformance, or other lead certificate, for the property. These have been required by Rhode Island law for pre-1978 homes since 2005. They are issued by a licensed lead inspector and document that a property is in a lead-safe condition. The registry will also make the contact information of the property owner or manager available.

"This new public database promotes transparency, safety, and accountability for people who rent their homes in Rhode Island," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "All children and families deserve to live in housing that is healthy and safe. By ensuring compliance with the requirement for landlords to provide lead-safe housing - which has been on the books for two decades - we are one step closer to that goal."

A requirement for landlords to register their rental properties by October 1, 2024 was laid out in the Residential Landlord and Tenant Act (R.I. Gen. Laws § 34-18-58), which became law in Rhode Island in 2023. Through increased trainings and licensing professionals who were already license-holders in other states, RIDOH has significantly increased the number of licensed lead inspectors who are available to inspect properties for lead.

In addition to allowing people who rent to search their properties, the new system also features a portal for landlords that makes it easier to register their rental properties. Landlords who have already registered their properties do not need to take any additional action right now. RIDOH will provide information to landlords about when re-registration is required. Landlords must re-register every year. (In the upcoming version of the Rental Registry, landlords will no longer need to upload their lead certificates. The new system will automatically recognize whether a property's units are lead certificate compliant.)

Most homes in Rhode Island were built before 1978 and likely have lead-based paint. (Lead paint was banned after 1978.) Lead paint and paint dust can harm young children's health. Children younger than six years old are at greatest risk. Lead exposure can slow a child's development and cause learning disabilities and behavior problems. The most effective way to prevent lead exposure is to properly maintain lead-painted surfaces or remove lead-based paints.

RIDOH is continuing to focus its efforts on landlord education through broad social media and paid media campaigns right now. However, the failure to register and/or have a lead certificate can result in fines. RIDOH anticipates beginning to fine noncompliant landlords this summer. RIDOH will do additional, wide communication to landlords and the public before any fines are levied.

The fine for failure to register is $50 per month, per unit. The fine for failure to obtain a valid lead certificate, where applicable, is $125 per month, per unit. A landlord who continues to fail to register or obtain a lead certificate is subject to additional, more significant penalties. Additionally, landlords cannot file for eviction for nonpayment of rent unless the property involved is registered in the Rhode Island Rental Registry.

The rental registry includes rental properties that have been registered by landlords and properties that may be rental units that are still unregistered. (Potential rental properties were identified using tax assessor data and other public information.) As more properties are registered, the registry will become more complete. If tenants do not find their residence while searching the database, they can write to rentalregistry@health.ri.gov.