Marcus Kammrath Joins Boon-Chapman as Regional Vice President, Sales
Marcus’s deep understanding of data-driven decision-making, coupled with his commitment to employer advocacy will strengthen our relationships with consultants and employers alike.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boon-Chapman, a leader in claims administration, cost containment, and care navigation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcus Kammrath as Regional Vice President, Sales effective February 17, 2025.
Kammrath brings over a decade of industry experience, having held leadership roles in account management, business development, sales, and partner enablement in the health plan analytics space. A passionate employer advocate, he has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation with an analytics-driven approach.
“Employers rely on strong partnerships to navigate the complexities of the healthcare industry. Marcus’s deep understanding of data-driven decision-making, coupled with his commitment to employer advocacy will strengthen our relationships with consultants and employers alike—delivering the strategies and support they need to drive results,” said Kari L. Niblack, President of Boon-Chapman.
Prior to joining Boon-Chapman, Marcus worked at Springbuk, where he supported consultants and employers in leveraging data to drive smarter benefits strategies. He understands that a lack of data comprehension can lead to ineffective plan decisions, and he is committed to bridging that gap.
In his new role, Marcus will focus on strengthening partnerships, ensuring employer needs remain a top priority, and empowering consultants to showcase Boon-Chapman’s extensive suite of services. He believes in the power of a strong TPA partnership as the first line of defense in benefits strategy, ensuring employers receive the guidance and insights they need.
“I’m eager to dive into my new role and prioritize employer needs while empowering consultants to showcase Boon-Chapman’s extensive services effectively,” said Kammrath. “Boon-Chapman has an extensive and well-known legacy of excellence throughout the industry, and it’s exciting to join in and lead the charge in developing comprehensive employer strategies for long-term success.”
About Boon-Chapman:
Boon-Chapman has been an industry leader since 1961, offering comprehensive services, including claims administration, cost-containment programs, and medical management solutions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company delivers cutting-edge technology and client-focused care across all 50 states.
