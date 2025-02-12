Orchid Island Capital Announces February 2025 Monthly Dividend and January 31, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

February 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of February 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid March 28, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on February 28, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of February 28, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on March 19, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of February 12, 2025, the Company had 93,293,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of January 31, 2025, the Company had 90,344,128 shares of common stock outstanding, As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 82,622,464 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.





RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Nov-24 - Jan-25 Jan-25 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Feb) in Feb) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 30yr 3.0 $ 887,865 $ 768,917 13.69 % 86.60 3.00 % 3.48 % 47 306 5.8 % 6.6 % $ 23,425 $ (23,693 ) 30yr 3.5 174,490 156,934 2.79 % 89.94 3.50 % 4.04 % 59 288 5.4 % 5.9 % 4,486 (4,521 ) 30yr 4.0 522,535 479,803 8.54 % 91.82 4.00 % 4.78 % 36 320 2.8 % 4.3 % 12,775 (13,411 ) 30yr 4.5 302,188 285,596 5.09 % 94.51 4.50 % 5.44 % 31 325 4.9 % 7.6 % 6,477 (6,945 ) 30yr 5.0 571,127 553,519 9.86 % 96.92 5.00 % 5.94 % 26 329 7.4 % 6.2 % 11,914 (12,969 ) 30yr 5.5 580,027 577,435 10.28 % 99.55 5.50 % 6.47 % 12 345 4.6 % 4.6 % 11,753 (13,147 ) 30yr 6.0 1,191,167 1,209,426 21.54 % 101.53 6.00 % 6.98 % 13 342 6.0 % 7.8 % 19,215 (22,516 ) 30yr 6.5 1,207,302 1,247,854 22.22 % 103.36 6.50 % 7.43 % 10 346 5.7 % 10.1 % 14,480 (18,205 ) 30yr 7.0 305,454 320,224 5.70 % 104.84 7.00 % 7.94 % 15 337 18.8 % 25.6 % 2,837 (3,584 ) 30yr Total 5,742,155 5,599,708 99.73 % 97.52 5.21 % 6.06 % 23 331 6.2 % 8.2 % 107,362 (118,991 ) Total Pass-Through MBS 5,742,155 5,599,708 99.73 % 97.52 5.21 % 6.06 % 23 331 6.2 % 8.2 % 107,362 (118,991 ) Structured MBS IO 20yr 4.0 6,870 636 0.01 % 9.27 4.00 % 4.57 % 157 77 9.2 % 9.3 % 4 (4 ) IO 30yr 3.0 2,588 308 0.01 % 11.91 3.00 % 3.64 % 120 230 0.7 % 0.9 % 1 (2 ) IO 30yr 4.0 70,724 13,399 0.24 % 18.95 4.00 % 4.60 % 125 226 4.7 % 5.6 % (124 ) 74 IO 30yr 4.5 3,092 567 0.01 % 18.34 4.50 % 4.99 % 175 171 8.3 % 8.1 % - (1 ) IO 30yr 5.0 1,664 340 0.01 % 20.40 5.00 % 5.37 % 175 173 36.5 % 19.1 % (2 ) - IO Total 84,938 15,250 0.27 % 17.95 4.01 % 4.59 % 130 211 5.7 % 6.1 % (121 ) 67 IIO 30yr 4.0 21,763 172 0.00 % 0.79 0.00 % 4.40 % 88 260 0.5 % 0.5 % 94 (62 ) Total Structured RMBS 106,701 15,422 0.27 % 14.45 3.19 % 4.55 % 122 221 4.6 % 5.0 % (27 ) 5 Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,848,856 $ 5,615,130 100.00 % 5.17 % 6.03 % 25 329 6.2 % 8.2 % $ 107,335 $ (118,986 )









Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 5-Year Treasury Future(2) $ (277,500 ) Mar-25 $ (5,584 ) $ 5,498 10-Year Treasury Future(3) $ (193,500 ) Mar-25 $ (6,177 ) $ 5,966 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4) $ (117,500 ) Mar-25 $ (5,189 ) $ 4,951 Swaps (3,386,800 ) May-31 (91,761 ) 88,467 Hedge Total $ (3,975,300 ) $ (108,711 ) $ 104,882 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (1,376 ) $ (14,104 )





(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $106.39 at January 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $295.2 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.84 at January 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $210.6 million . (4) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.38 at January 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $130.9 million.









RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of January 31, 2025 Fannie Mae $ 3,978,208 70.8 % Freddie Mac 1,636,923 29.2 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,615,131 100.0 %





Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of January 31, 2025 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 200,372 3.6 % Whole Pool Assets 5,414,759 96.4 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,615,131 100.0 %









Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of January 31, 2025 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. $ 336,704 6.3 % 4.42 % 16 2/24/2025 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 318,047 6.0 % 4.44 % 26 2/27/2025 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 295,020 5.5 % 4.42 % 18 2/18/2025 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 291,347 5.5 % 4.43 % 18 3/28/2025 Goldman, Sachs & Co 270,979 5.1 % 4.45 % 27 2/28/2025 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 270,124 5.1 % 4.45 % 21 2/21/2025 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 266,646 5.0 % 4.45 % 20 2/20/2025 DV Securities, LLC Repo 250,076 4.7 % 4.45 % 56 3/28/2025 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 247,994 4.7 % 4.46 % 38 3/10/2025 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 242,454 4.6 % 4.43 % 48 3/24/2025 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 233,790 4.4 % 4.48 % 7 2/27/2025 South Street Securities, LLC 228,248 4.3 % 4.45 % 35 4/29/2025 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 221,243 4.2 % 4.44 % 89 5/19/2025 Clear Street LLC 209,391 3.9 % 4.52 % 48 3/20/2025 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 208,451 3.9 % 4.47 % 44 3/21/2025 ING Financial Markets LLC 205,471 3.9 % 4.45 % 48 3/20/2025 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 201,481 3.8 % 4.49 % 13 2/18/2025 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 199,237 3.7 % 4.45 % 24 2/24/2025 StoneX Financial Inc. 197,637 3.7 % 4.44 % 48 3/28/2025 The Bank of Nova Scotia 192,152 3.6 % 4.45 % 49 3/21/2025 Bank of Montreal 189,078 3.6 % 4.45 % 24 2/24/2025 Banco Santander SA 141,954 2.7 % 4.44 % 18 2/18/2025 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 70,278 1.3 % 4.45 % 18 2/18/2025 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 28,789 0.5 % 4.46 % 13 2/13/2025 Total Borrowings $ 5,316,591 100.0 % 4.45 % 32 5/19/2025





Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley

3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963

Telephone: (772) 231-1400

