FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC further known as Mike Lindell Media Corp. (OTC Pink “FSBN”) Continues Rapid Development of its News Media Agency with the Latest Addition of TV News Host, Correspondent, and Lifestyle Personality, Nikki Stanzione.

Mike Lindell Media Corp. (formerly FrankSpeech Network) Welcomes Nikki Stanzione, a Seasoned Broadcaster Who Extensively Covered the 2024 Presidential Election Campaign for Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN).

Bedminster, NJ. , Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC further known as Mike Lindell Media Corp. (OTC Pink “FSBN”)

With a diverse career spanning news, media, and television from coast to coast, Nikki has anchored and reported for local and national outlets, hosted lifestyle programs on various media platforms, and served as a trusted host, brand ambassador and guest expert on national broadcast shopping networks. Known for her genuine enthusiasm, relatable style, and commitment to truth, she delivers fair, engaging, and impactful content to her audience.

A Rutgers University graduate with a BA in Communication and Journalism, Nikki is honored to be part of LindellTV, championing free speech and the America First agenda.

Nikki Stanzione said, “It is a privilege to share vital information, engage with the American people, and contribute to a network dedicated to truth, strength, and transparency.”

Nikki currently resides in New Jersey and looks forward to continuing her mission of informing and inspiring viewers across the nation.

FSBN LindellTV Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Lindell, stated, “With the excitement of our Company and having our great President back in the Oval Office, it’s fitting that LindellTV has added another fabulous TV Personality who covered President Trump extensively and was there the day God saved him for such a time as this. We welcome Nikki Stanzione to the team with great excitement as we know her engaging enthusiasm will attract viewers of all ages.”

Nikki Stanzione was working on-air in person at the Butler, PA Rally on July 13, 2024. The courage exhibited by all those in attendance that day exemplified what makes America great! Everyone stayed and they prayed. The Company is thankful to have Nikki and all Company staff who, like President Trump, are dedicated to Make America Great Again. We will never forget those who paid the highest price that day after being shot, especially Cory Comperatore and his family.

ABOUT

FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC. further known as MIKE LINDELL MEDIA CORP.

(“FSBN”) and LindellTV strive to provide accurate, unbiased and timely reporting without interference of slanted legacy media, bias corporate decision makers and other politically motivated newsmakers and influencers who do not accurately report the news. FSBN and LindellTV with its expanded news coverage and breaking news reporting will strive to be a major contributor in media the next four years and beyond at the White House and nationwide, especially under the Trump Administration.

FSBN is a public company quoted on the OTC Markets OTC Pink Market that heads up FrankSpeech (now LindellTV), a major broadcast platform founded by Mike Lindell in April 2021. FSBN provides a superior First-Amendment-friendly alternative to highly censored Big Tech options. In just a few short years, FrankSpeech has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on three continuous 24/7 channels.

GET VOCL!

VOCL isn’t just a new name; it represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to fostering free speech and vibrant community engagement. It’s time to Get VOCL! Because on VOCL, your voice makes the difference!

With the launch of VOCL FrankSocial and other FSBN users can anticipate the same trusted platform they have come to value, enhanced with a suite of exciting new features designed to elevate your social media experience:

Visit www.LindellTV.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

MIKE LINDELL

www.LindellTV.com

investor@fsbn.com

