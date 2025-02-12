Submit Release
Freddie Mac Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) announced today that it plans to report its Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

The company will hold a call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, February 13, 2025, to share the company’s results with the media. The call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company’s website for approximately 30 days. All materials related to the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

