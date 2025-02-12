Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Management Team Changes

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) today announced upcoming changes to the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (“RA” or the “Fund”) portfolio management team.

Riley O’Neal, CFA, Director of Risk Management, will join the portfolio management team for RA. Riley has been a member of PSG’s risk management team since joining the firm in 2016 and currently serves as director of risk management. To address current market dynamics, PSG believes it is critical that it continue to invest in the quantitative resources of the firm and align those resources with its investment teams. PSG believes Riley will bring a valuable quantitative analysis skillset to his role as co-portfolio manager for the Fund.

Paula Horn, PSG’s President and Chief Investment Officer, also will join the Fund’s portfolio management team. Paula brings 31 years of investment experience, a wealth of credit knowledge, valuable macro insights and facilitates connectivity across Brookfield. Both portfolio management team appointments will be effective on March 31, 2025.

Riley and Paula are joining Gaal Surugeon, Larry Antonatos and Chris Janus as Co-Portfolio Managers to the Fund. Riley, Paula, Gaal, Chris and Larry together will be responsible for all allocation decisions of the Fund. They will continue to leverage PSG’s deep expertise and investment capabilities across real asset sectors, capital structures and the liquidity spectrum to create diversified real asset solutions for investors.

Finally, PSG announced that Larry Antonatos, Co-Portfolio Manager to the Fund, is retiring after 14 successful years at Brookfield. Larry’s departure will be effective June 30, 2025. Larry will be available to ensure a smooth transition.

Contact information:

Communications & Media: Investor Relations: Rachel Wood Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Tel: (212) 613-3490 Tel: (855) 777-8001 Email: rachel.wood@brookfield.com Email: ir@brookfieldoaktree.com





Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible.

A fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, provides filing administration for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (PSG). The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc

