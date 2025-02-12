Andrew Peller Limited Announces Board of Director Changes

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) (“APL” or “the Company”), one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products, announced today that directors John Peller and A. Angus Peller will no longer serve on the Board of Directors (the “Board”), consistent with the transition plan previously disclosed on February 9, 2024. The Peller family remains significant shareholders of the Company and is committed to support the business moving forward.

A committee of the Board, working with external advisors, is in the process of identifying a new independent director.

“On behalf of the Board, we thank John and Angus for their longstanding service to the Company,” said R. Bruce McDonald, Chair of the Board of Directors.

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft spirits. The Company’s award‐winning premium and ultra‐premium Vintners’ Quality Alliance (“VQA”) brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate, Tinhorn Creek, Gray Monk Estates, Raven Conspiracy and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine based liqueurs, craft ciders, and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well‐positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker’s Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly‐owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc. (“GVI”), the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at ir.andrewpeller.com.

Craig Armitage and Jennifer Smith

ir@andrewpeller.com

