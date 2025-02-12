Playersoft Introduces ONE Messaging: A Powerful Engagement Solution for Casinos

ONE Messaging

Playersoft Unveils ONE Messaging: Transforming Casino Player Engagement with Automated Campaigns and Real-Time Insights.

Casinos need a fast and reliable way to communicate with their players, and that’s exactly what ONE Messaging delivers. This automates player outreach and integrates with all casino loyalty programs.” — Hunter Hunstock

LAS VEGAS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Playersoft , a leader in casino technology solutions, is revolutionizing player engagement with the launch of ONE Messaging—a cutting-edge communication platform designed exclusively for casinos. This powerful solution enables operators to connect with players more effectively, drive return visits, and boost revenue through automated SMS & email campaigns, real-time analytics, and seamless loyalty program integration.Built to meet the unique needs of the gaming industry, ONE Messaging helps casinos deliver personalized, timely, and regulatory-compliant messaging that enhances the guest experience while ensuring adherence to Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), The Wireless Association (CTIA), and gaming jurisdiction regulations.“Casinos need a fast and reliable way to communicate with their players, and that’s exactly what ONE Messaging delivers,” said Hunter Hunstock, President of Playersoft. “By automating player outreach and integrating seamlessly with casino loyalty programs, this solution helps operators maximize engagement and revenue.”How ONE Messaging Benefits Casinos:- Increase Player Engagement – Reach guests instantly through SMS, email, and push notifications.- Drive More Visits & Play – Deliver personalized offers based on player behavior.- Automate Marketing Campaigns – Save time by scheduling and targeting communications.- Enhance Loyalty Programs – Integrate with existing rewards systems for seamless promotions.- Ensure Compliance & Security – Built-in adherence to TCPA, CTIA, and state gaming regulations to protect operators from legal risks.Join Us for an Exclusive SMS Marketing Webinar – February 19thTo help casinos better understand the benefits of SMS marketing, Playersoft is hosting a special webinar on February 19, 2025. This session will dive deep into SMS compliance considerations and how to integrate messaging seamlessly into your casino’s operations. For casino marketers who manage short code programs, this is a must-see to avoid legal and carrier compliance issues specific to gaming operators and marketers.Register for the webinar today at this link For more information about Playersoft and its innovative solutions, visit www.playersoft.com About Playersoft:Playersoft provides the gaming industry with cutting-edge marketing software designed to elevate player engagement and operational efficiency. With a robust suite of applications, including ONE and HPM, Playersoft empowers gaming operators to deliver exceptional player experiences.

