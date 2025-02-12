Ingersoll Rand Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

DAVIDSON, N.C., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, declared today a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 (two cents) per share of common stock payable on March 27, 2025 to stockholders of record on March 5, 2025.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to Making Life Better for our employees, customers, shareholders, and planet. Customers lean on us for exceptional performance and durability in mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions. Supported by over 80+ respected brands, our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit our Investor Relations website here.

Investors:

Matthew Fort

Matthew.Fort@irco.com

Media:

Sara Hassell

Sara.Hassell@irco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.