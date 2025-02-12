Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,022 in the last 365 days.

Rapid7 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

  • Annualized recurring revenue (“ARR”) of $840 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year
  • Full-year revenue of $844 million, up 9% year-over-year; Product subscriptions revenue of $809 million, up 9% year-over-year
  • Full-year GAAP operating income of $35 million; Full-year non-GAAP operating income of $164 million
  • Full-year net cash provided by operating activities of $172 million; Free cash flow of $154 million

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024.

“As we reflect on 2024, I’m proud of the progress we made to position Rapid7 for long-term growth and success. We achieved $840 million in ARR and delivered over $150 million in free cash flow, while advancing our strategic priorities to innovate, scale, and empower our customers to consolidate and secure their operations more effectively. Continued momentum in Managed Detection and Response and the launch of our Exposure Command platform have further strengthened our ability to deliver measurable value for customers,” said Corey Thomas, Chairman and CEO of Rapid7.

“As we move through 2025, our focus remains on accelerating growth, deepening customer engagement, and driving innovation to solidify Rapid7 as the security operations platform of choice for organizations worldwide.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Other Metrics

  As of December 31,
    2024       2023     % Change
  (dollars in thousands)
ARR $ 839,819     $ 805,670       4 %
Number of customers   11,727       11,526       2 %
ARR per customer $ 71.6     $ 69.9       2 %


  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023     % Change     2024       2023     % Change
  (in thousands, except per share data)
Product subscriptions revenue $ 206,328     $ 194,819       6 %   $ 808,906     $ 740,168       9 %
Professional services revenue   9,933       10,449       (5 %)     35,101       37,539       (6 )%
Total revenue $ 216,261     $ 205,268       5 %   $ 844,007     $ 777,707       9 %
                       
North America revenue $ 163,014     $ 158,695       3 %   $ 643,405     $ 607,448       6 %
Rest of world revenue   53,247       46,573       14 %     200,602       170,259       18 %
Total revenue $ 216,261     $ 205,268       5 %   $ 844,007     $ 777,707       9 %
                       
GAAP gross profit $ 150,369     $ 145,442         $ 592,972     $ 545,661      
GAAP gross margin   70 %     71 %         70 %     70 %    
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 157,902     $ 152,265         $ 622,343     $ 575,052      
Non-GAAP gross margin   73 %     74 %         74 %     74 %    
                       
GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 7,279     $ 10,000         $ 35,035     $ (84,288 )    
GAAP operating margin   3 %     5 %         4 %     (11 )%    
Non-GAAP income from operations $ 39,995     $ 41,498         $ 163,508     $ 102,221      
Non-GAAP operating margin   18 %     20 %         19 %     13 %    
                       
GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,172     $ 19,116         $ 25,526     $ (152,815 )    
GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.03       0.31         $ 0.41     $ (2.52 )    
GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.03     $ 0.26         $ 0.40     $ (2.52 )    
Non-GAAP net income $ 34,342     $ 51,691         $ 163,138     $ 107,232      
Non-GAAP net income per share:                      
Basic $ 0.54     $ 0.84         $ 2.61     $ 1.76      
Diluted $ 0.48     $ 0.72         $ 2.28     $ 1.52      
                       
Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,310     $ 47,819         $ 188,450     $ 126,661      
                       
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 63,773     $ 63,466         $ 171,670     $ 104,278      
Free cash flow $ 58,842     $ 60,254         $ 154,083     $ 84,034      
                                       

For additional details on the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures and certain other business metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the accompanying financial data tables included in this press release. Certain prior periods reflect immaterial corrections. See Exhibit 1 for additional information.

Recent Business Highlights

  • In November, Rapid7 won “Security Vendor of the Year” at the CRN Channel Awards 2024. The award is one of the oldest and most prestigious in the UK IT channel, and acknowledges Rapid7’s overall contribution to business development within the channel.
  • In November, Rapid7’s Managed Extended Detection & Response added coverage for Microsoft security telemetry, integrating organizations' existing Microsoft telemetry into Rapid7's Command Platform for broader, faster threat detection and remediation, without additional infrastructure or complex integration requirements.
  • In November, Rapid7 expanded Exposure Command to add support for Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) Resource Control Policies, providing additional visibility, insights, and best practices to guide customers in addressing complex enterprise Identity and Access Management challenges across the modern attack surface.
  • In December, Rapid7’s Managed Extended Detection & Response added coverage for AWS environments, bringing customers deeper cloud detection and response capabilities by combining cloud native telemetry, AWS security telemetry, and enhanced detections in the Rapid7 Command Platform.
  • In December, Rapid7 achieved the In Process Designation from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (“FedRAMPⓇ”) for its InsightGovCloud Platform, indicating that Rapid7 is actively working towards authorization and highlighting Rapid7’s continued commitment to partnering with federal agencies to invest in security solutions that enable continuous threat exposure management and enhance the resilience of their organizations.
  • In January, Rapid7 earned the highest possible score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2025 Corporate Equality Index, the nation’s foremost report for measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

First Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Guidance

Rapid7 anticipates ARR, revenue, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow to be in the following ranges:

  First Quarter 2025   Full-Year 2025
  (in millions, except per share data)
ARR           $870   to   $890  
Year-over-year growth           4%   to   6%  
Revenue   $207   to   $209       $860   to   $870  
Year-over-year growth   1%   to   2%       2%   to   3%  
Non-GAAP income from operations   $23   to   $25       $125   to   $135  
Non-GAAP net income per share   $0.33   to   $0.36       $1.72   to   $1.85  
Weighted average shares outstanding   75.6               77.3          
Free cash flow         Approximately $135 million
           

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2025 does not include any potential impact of foreign exchange gains or losses. The guidance provided above is based on a number of assumptions, estimates and expectations as of the date of this press release and, while presented with numerical specificity, this guidance is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Rapid7's control and are based upon specific assumptions with respect to future business decisions or economic conditions, some of which may change. Rapid7 undertakes no obligation to update guidance after this date.

Non-GAAP guidance excludes estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, restructuring expense, induced conversion expense, change in the fair value of derivative assets, litigation-related expenses and discrete tax items. Rapid7 has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP guidance measure to the most comparable GAAP measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release. The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, including, but not limited to, non-ordinary course litigation-related expenses, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Rapid7 will host a conference call today, February 12, 2025, to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 888-330-2384 (domestic) or +1 240-789-2701 (international) with the event code 8484206. The call will also be available live via webcast on Rapid7's website at https://investors.rapid7.com. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available at https://investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7

Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures under our executive bonus plan. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

While our non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, you should review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We also disclose non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin derived from these financial measures.

We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share as the respective GAAP balances excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, change in the fair value of derivative assets, restructuring expense, induced conversion expense and discrete tax items. Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted average shares used to compute net income per share, with the number of weighted average shares decreased, when applicable, to reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with our convertible senior notes.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact our non-cash expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that excluding the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as the intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over several years after the acquisition.

Amortization of debt issuance costs. The expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes and our former revolving credit facility is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Induced conversion expense. In conjunction with the third quarter of 2023 partial repurchase of our 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2025, we incurred a non-cash induced conversion expense of $53.9 million. We exclude induced conversion expense because this amount is not indicative of the performance of or trends in our business, and neither is comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Litigation-related expenses. We exclude non-ordinary course litigation expense because we do not consider legal costs and settlement fees incurred in litigation and litigation-related matters of non-ordinary course lawsuits and other disputes to be indicative of our core operating performance. We do not adjust for ordinary course legal expenses, including legal costs and settlement fees resulting from maintaining and enforcing our intellectual property portfolio and license agreements.

Acquisition-related expenses. We exclude acquisition-related expenses, including accretion expense associated with contingent consideration, as costs that are unrelated to the current operations and are neither comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Change in fair value of derivative assets. The expense for the change in fair value of derivative assets related to our capped calls settlement is a non-cash item and we believe the exclusion of this other income (expense) provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Impairment of long-lived assets. Impairment of long-lived assets consists of impairment charges allocated to the carrying amount of certain operating right-of-use assets and the associated leasehold improvements when the carrying amounts exceed their respective fair values and we believe the exclusion of the impairment charges provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Restructuring expense. We exclude non-ordinary course restructuring expenses related to our restructuring plan, that was completed during fiscal year 2024, because we do not believe these charges are indicative of our core operating performance and we believe the exclusion of the restructuring expenses provides a more useful comparison of our performance in different periods.

Discrete tax items. We exclude certain discrete tax items such as income tax expenses or benefits that are not related to ongoing business operations in the current year and adjustments to uncertain tax position reserves as these charges are not indicative of our ongoing operating results, and they are not considered when we are forecasting our future results.

Anti-dilutive impact of capped call transaction. Our capped call transactions are intended to offset potential dilution from the conversion features in our convertible senior notes. Although we cannot reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions under GAAP, we do reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions in non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, when applicable, to provide investors with useful information in evaluating our financial performance on a per share basis.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that we define as net income (loss) before (1) interest income, (2) interest expense, (3) other (income) expense, net, (4) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (5) depreciation expense, (6) amortization of intangible assets, (7) stock-based compensation expense, (8) acquisition-related expenses, (9) litigation-related expenses, (10) impairment of long-lived assets and (11) restructuring expense. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods.

Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that we define as cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees.

Other Metrics

ARR. ARR is defined as the annual value of all recurring revenue related to contracts in place at the end of the period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates, and does not include revenue reported as professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations.

Number of Customers. We define a customer as any entity that has an active Rapid7 recurring revenue contract as of the specified measurement date, excluding InsightOps and Logentries only customers with a contract value of less than $2,400 per year.

ARR per Customer. We define ARR per customer as ARR divided by the number of customers at the end of the period.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding our financial guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2025, and the assumptions underlying such guidance. Our use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The events described in our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, growing macroeconomic uncertainty, unstable market and economic conditions, fluctuations in our quarterly results, our ability to successfully grow our sales of our cloud-based solutions, including through the shift to a consolidated platform sales approach, effectiveness of our restructuring plan that was completed during fiscal year 2024, failure to meet our publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business, our ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, the ability of our products and professional services to correctly detect vulnerabilities, renewal of our customer's subscriptions, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our sales cycles, our ability to integrate acquired companies, exposure to greater than anticipated tax liabilities, and our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties that could affect our business and results described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 7, 2024, particularly in the section entitled "Item 1.A Risk Factors," and in the subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we may make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor contact:

Elizabeth Chwalk
Senior Director, Investor Relations
investors@rapid7.com
(617) 865-4277

Press contact:

Alice Randall
Director, Global Corporate Communications
press@rapid7.com
(214) 693-4727


RAPID7, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 334,686     $ 213,629  
Short-term investments   187,025       169,544  
Accounts receivable, net   168,242       164,862  
Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, current portion   52,134       45,008  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   44,024       41,407  
Total current assets   786,111       634,450  
Long-term investments   37,274       56,171  
Property and equipment, net   32,245       39,642  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   48,877       54,693  
Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, non-current portion   73,672       76,601  
Goodwill   575,268       536,351  
Intangible assets, net   85,719       94,546  
Other assets   12,868       12,894  
Total assets $ 1,652,034     $ 1,505,348  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 18,908     $ 15,812  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   88,802       85,025  
Convertible senior notes, current portion, net   45,895        
Operating lease liabilities, current portion   15,493       13,452  
Deferred revenue, current portion   461,118       455,503  
Total current liabilities   630,216       569,792  
Convertible senior notes, non-current portion, net   888,356       929,996  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion   68,430       81,130  
Deferred revenue, non-current portion   27,078       32,577  
Other long-term liabilities   20,243       10,032  
Total liabilities   1,634,323       1,623,527  
Stockholders’ equity (deficit):      
Common stock $ 635     $ 617  
Treasury stock   (4,765 )     (4,765 )
Additional paid-in-capital   1,011,080       898,185  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (1,205 )     1,344  
Accumulated deficit   (988,034 )     (1,013,560 )
Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)   17,711       (118,179 )
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,652,034     $ 1,505,348  

Note: Certain prior periods reflect immaterial corrections. See Exhibit 1 for additional information.



RAPID7, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue:              
Product subscriptions $ 206,328     $ 194,819     $ 808,906     $ 740,168  
Professional services   9,933       10,449       35,101       37,539  
Total revenue   216,261       205,268       844,007       777,707  
Cost of revenue:              
Product subscriptions   58,932       52,369       225,547       203,140  
Professional services   6,960       7,457       25,488       28,906  
Total cost of revenue   65,892       59,826       251,035       232,046  
Total gross profit   150,369       145,442       592,972       545,661  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development   46,334       40,031       173,126       177,937  
Sales and marketing   72,767       73,557       298,809       313,661  
General and administrative   23,989       19,623       86,002       85,340  
Impairment of long-lived assets                     30,784  
Restructuring         2,231             22,227  
Total operating expenses   143,090       135,442       557,937       629,949  
Income (loss) from operations   7,279       10,000       35,035       (84,288 )
Other income (expense), net:              
Interest income   5,551       4,177       21,063       10,177  
Interest expense   (2,783 )     (2,695 )     (10,963 )     (64,700 )
Other (expense) income, net   (4,361 )     3,571       (3,680 )     (14,522 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   5,686       15,053       41,455       (153,333 )
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   3,514       (4,063 )     15,929       (518 )
Net income (loss) $ 2,172     $ 19,116     $ 25,526     $ (152,815 )
Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.03     $ 0.31     $ 0.41     $ (2.52 )
Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1) $ 0.03     $ 0.26     $ 0.40     $ (2.52 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic   63,339,306       61,497,797       62,607,583       60,756,087  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted   63,901,277       73,728,912       63,183,651       60,756,087  
 
(1) We use the if-converted method to compute diluted earnings per share with respect to our convertible senior notes. There was no add-back of interest expense or additional dilutive shares related to the convertible senior notes where the effect was anti-dilutive. On an if-converted basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the 2025, 2027 and 2029 Notes were anti-dilutive. On an if-converted basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, the 2027 and 2029 Notes were dilutive and the 2025 Note was anti-dilutive.


Note: Certain prior periods reflect immaterial corrections. See Exhibit 1 for additional information.



RAPID7, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income (loss) $ 2,172     $ 19,116     $ 25,526     $ (152,815 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   11,436       11,411       44,893       45,939  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   1,122       1,077       4,447       4,138  
Stock-based compensation expense   27,412       24,177       107,961       111,636  
Deferred income taxes   (1,049 )     (5,624 )     791       (5,624 )
Impairment of long-lived assets                     30,784  
Change in fair value of derivative assets                     15,511  
Induced conversion expense                     53,889  
Other   3,031       (5,157 )     (1,503 )     469  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable   (27,912 )     (26,449 )     (5,480 )     (14,021 )
Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs   (3,703 )     (9,046 )     (4,196 )     (18,534 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (3,257 )     (9,558 )     2,805       (4,125 )
Accounts payable   13,227       6,704       2,777       5,449  
Accrued expenses   7,584       20,390       (9,829 )     2,422  
Deferred revenue   36,317       36,839       (795 )     30,472  
Other liabilities   (2,607 )     (414 )     4,273       (1,312 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   63,773       63,466       171,670       104,278  
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Business acquisition, net of cash acquired   (103 )           (37,301 )     (34,841 )
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,183 )     (367 )     (3,425 )     (4,366 )
Capitalization of internal-use software costs   (3,748 )     (2,845 )     (14,162 )     (15,878 )
Purchases of investments         (82,816 )     (242,494 )     (276,829 )
Sales/maturities of investments   58,000       49,750       250,500       150,450  
Other investments         2,710       360       2,710  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   52,966       (33,568 )     (46,522 )     (178,754 )
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs paid of $7,909         (709 )           292,091  
Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes                     (36,570 )
Payments for repurchase of convertible senior notes                     (199,998 )
Payments related to business acquisitions   (500 )           (500 )     (2,250 )
Proceeds from capped call settlement                     17,518  
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards   (847 )     (1,558 )     (4,730 )     (5,570 )
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan               9,246       11,323  
Proceeds from stock option exercises   130       69       1,566       3,053  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (1,217 )     (2,198 )     5,582       79,597  
Effects of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (3,529 )     3,212       (2,756 )     1,202  
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   111,993       30,912       127,974       6,323  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   230,108       183,215       214,127       207,804  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 342,101     $ 214,127     $ 342,101     $ 214,127  


Supplemental cash flow information:              
Cash paid for interest on convertible senior notes   518       518       6,358       4,605  
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds   1,876       459       8,949       1,624  
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:              
Cash and cash equivalents   334,686       213,629       334,686       213,629  
Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets and other assets   7,415       498       7,415       498  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 342,101     $ 214,127     $ 342,101     $ 214,127  

Note: Certain prior periods reflect immaterial corrections. See Exhibit 1 for additional information.


RAPID7, INC.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
GAAP gross profit $ 150,369     $ 145,442     $ 592,972     $ 545,661  
Add: Stock-based compensation expense1   3,109       2,430       12,208       11,005  
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2   4,424       4,393       17,163       18,386  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 157,902     $ 152,265     $ 622,343     $ 575,052  
Non-GAAP gross margin   73.0 %     74.2 %     73.7 %     73.9 %
               
GAAP gross profit - Product subscriptions $ 147,396     $ 142,450     $ 583,359     $ 537,028  
Add: Stock-based compensation expense   2,576       1,932       10,376       8,439  
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets   4,424       4,393       17,163       18,386  
Non-GAAP gross profit - Product subscriptions $ 154,396     $ 148,775     $ 610,898     $ 563,853  
Non-GAAP gross margin - Product subscriptions   74.8 %     76.4 %     75.5 %     76.2 %
               
GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 2,973     $ 2,992     $ 9,613     $ 8,633  
Add: Stock-based compensation expense   533       498       1,832       2,566  
Non-GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 3,506     $ 3,490     $ 11,445     $ 11,199  
Non-GAAP gross margin - Professional services   35.3 %     33.4 %     32.6 %     29.8 %
               
GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 7,279     $ 10,000     $ 35,035     $ (84,288 )
Add: Stock-based compensation expense1   27,412       24,177       107,961       111,636  
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2   5,121       5,090       19,951       21,499  
Add: Acquisition-related expenses3   183             751       363  
Add: Impairment of long-lived assets                     30,784  
Add: Restructuring expense         2,231       (190 )     22,227  
Non-GAAP income from operations $ 39,995     $ 41,498     $ 163,508     $ 102,221  
               
GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,172     $ 19,116     $ 25,526     $ (152,815 )
Add: Stock-based compensation expense1   27,412       24,177       107,961       111,636  
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2   5,121       5,090       19,951       21,499  
Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs   1,122       1,077       4,447       4,138  
Add: Acquisition-related expenses3   183             751       363  
Add: Impairment of long-lived assets                     30,784  
Add: Change in fair value of derivative assets                     15,511  
Add: Restructuring expense4         2,231       (190 )     22,227  
Add: Induced conversion expense                     53,889  
Add: Discrete tax items5   (1,668 )           4,692        
Non-GAAP net income $ 34,342     $ 51,691     $ 163,138     $ 107,232  
Add: Interest expense of convertible senior notes6   1,571       1,571       6,285       2,667  
Numerator for non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted calculation $ 35,913     $ 53,262     $ 169,423     $ 109,899  
               
Weighted average shares used in GAAP earnings per share calculation, basic   63,339,306       61,497,797       62,607,583       60,756,087  
Dilutive effect of convertible senior notes6   11,183,611       11,183,611       11,183,611       10,429,891  
               
Dilutive effect of employee equity incentive plans7   561,971       1,047,504       576,068       916,134  
Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP earnings per share calculation, diluted   75,084,888       73,728,912       74,367,262       72,102,112  
               
Non-GAAP net income per share:              
Basic $ 0.54     $ 0.84     $ 2.61     $ 1.76  
Diluted $ 0.48     $ 0.72     $ 2.28     $ 1.52  
               
Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:              
Cost of revenue $ 3,109     $ 2,430     $ 12,208     $ 11,005  
Research and development   10,703       7,749       37,566       39,183  
Sales and marketing   6,615       6,482       28,718       30,350  
General and administrative   6,985       7,516       29,469       31,098  
               
Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows:              
Cost of revenue $ 4,424     $ 4,393     $ 17,163     $ 18,386  
Sales and marketing   652       652       2,608       2,608  
General and administrative   45       45       180       505  
               
Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows:              
General and administrative $ 183     $     $ 751     $ 363  
               
For the year ended December 31, 2024, restructuring expense was included within general and administrative expense in our consolidated statements of operations.
               
Includes discrete tax items as follows:
Provision for income taxes $ (1,668 )   $     $ 4,692     $  
               
We use the if-converted method to compute diluted earnings per share with respect to our convertible senior notes. There was no add-back of interest expense or additional dilutive shares related to the convertible senior notes where the effect was anti-dilutive. Adjustments for interest expense, if applicable, on our convertible senior notes for purposes of calculating non-GAAP earnings per share are done gross of any tax impact. On an if-converted basis, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the 2025, 2027 and 2029 Notes were dilutive. On an if-converted basis, for the year ended December 31, 2024, the 2025, 2027 and 2029 Notes were dilutive. For the year ended December 31, 2023, the 2027 and 2029 Notes were dilutive and the 2025 Notes were anti-dilutive.
               
We use the treasury method to compute the dilutive effect of employee equity incentive plan awards.
               

Note: Certain prior periods reflect immaterial corrections. See Exhibit 1 for additional information.



RAPID7, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,172     $ 19,116     $ 25,526     $ (152,815 )
Interest income   (5,551 )     (4,177 )     (21,063 )     (10,177 )
Interest expense   2,783       2,695       10,963       64,700  
Other (income) expense, net   4,361       (3,571 )     3,680       14,522  
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   3,514       (4,063 )     15,929       (518 )
Depreciation expense   2,658       3,118       11,059       14,047  
Amortization of intangible assets   8,778       8,293       33,834       31,892  
Stock-based compensation expense   27,412       24,177       107,961       111,636  
Acquisition-related expenses   183             751       363  
Impairment of long-lived assets                     30,784  
Restructuring expense         2,231       (190 )     22,227  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,310     $ 47,819     $ 188,450     $ 126,661  

Note: Certain prior period reflect immaterial corrections. See Exhibit 1 for additional information.



RAPID7, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 63,773     $ 63,466     $ 171,670     $ 104,278  
Less: Purchases of property and equipment   (1,183 )     (367 )     (3,425 )     (4,366 )
Less: Capitalized internal-use software costs   (3,748 )     (2,845 )     (14,162 )     (15,878 )
Free cash flow $ 58,842     $ 60,254     $ 154,083     $ 84,034  



First Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Guidance
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in millions, except per share data)
 
  First Quarter 2025   Full-Year 2025
Reconciliation of GAAP income from operations to non-GAAP income from operations:              
Anticipated GAAP loss from operations $ (10 ) to $ (8 )   $ (13 ) to $ (3 )
Add: Anticipated stock-based compensation expense   28   to   28       118   to   118  
Add: Anticipated amortization of acquired intangible assets   5   to   5       20   to   20  
Anticipated non-GAAP income from operations $ 23   to $ 25     $ 125   to $ 135  
               
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:              
Anticipated GAAP net loss $ (11 ) to $ (9 )   $ (15 ) to $ (5 )
Add: Anticipated stock-based compensation expense   28   to   28       118   to   118  
Add: Anticipated amortization of acquired intangible assets   5   to   5       20   to   20  
Add: Anticipated amortization of debt issuance costs   1   to   1       4   to   4  
Anticipated non-GAAP net income $ 23   to $ 25     $ 127   to $ 137  
Add: Anticipated interest expense on convertible senior notes   2   to   2       6   to   6  
Numerator for non-GAAP earnings per share calculation $ 25   to $ 27     $ 133   to $ 143  
               
Anticipated GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.15 )   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.19 )   $ (0.06 )
Anticipated non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.33     $ 0.36     $ 1.72     $ 1.85  
               
Weighted average shares used in earnings per share calculation, diluted   75.6       77.3  
               

The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, including, but not limited to, non-ordinary course litigation-related expenses, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty. As a result, the estimates shown for Anticipated GAAP loss from operations, Anticipated GAAP net loss and Anticipated GAAP net loss per share are expected to change.

  Full-Year 2025
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:  
Anticipated net cash provided by operating activities $ 153  
Less: Anticipated purchases of property and equipment   (3 )
Less: Anticipated capitalized internal-use software costs   (15 )
Anticipated free cash flow $ 135  


Exhibit 1 - Immaterial Correction of an Error

During the fourth quarter of 2024, we identified an immaterial error related to stock-based compensation expense associated with certain restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and performance stock units (“PSUs”) granted during fiscal years 2023 and 2024 that resulted in an understatement of stock-based compensation expense in fiscal year 2023 and the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2024. We have concluded that our previously issued financial statements were not materially misstated as a result of this error and have corrected the error in these prior periods. The correction of this error resulted in (i) an increase in additional paid-in capital and a corresponding increase to accumulated deficit as of December 31, 2023 of approximately $3.6 million and (ii) an increase in additional paid-in capital and a corresponding increase to accumulated deficit as of September 30, 2024 of approximately $7.2 million. There was no change to net cash provided by operating activities, net cash used in investing activities and net cash provided by financing activities in our consolidated statements of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2024. Additionally, there was no change to our ARR, revenue, non-GAAP net income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) or free cash flow.

The following table sets forth the effect of the immaterial error correction to certain line items of our consolidated statements of operations for (i) the three months ended December 31, 2023, (ii) the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and (iii) the three months ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively:

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended   Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2023   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2024   September 30, 2024
  Adjustment   Adjustment   Adjustment   Adjustment   Adjustment
  (in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Consolidated Statement of Operations:                  
Cost of revenue - product subscriptions $ 62     $ 236     $ 79     $ 125     $ 121  
Cost of revenue - professional services $ 16     $ 69     $ 12     $ 19     $ 19  
Research and development expense $ 302     $ 1,161     $ 378     $ 392     $ 411  
Sales and marketing expense $ 243     $ 1,025     $ 290     $ 331     $ 300  
General and administrative expense $ 309     $ 1,064     $ 93     $ 790     $ 293  
Net income (loss) $ (932 )   $ (3,555 )   $ (852 )   $ (1,657 )   $ (1,144 )
Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.02 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.02 )
Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.01 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.01 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.01 )

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rapid7 Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more