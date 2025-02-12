Amwell® Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leading provider of a comprehensive SaaS-based technology-enabled healthcare platform, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2024. Visit Amwell’s investor relations website at investors.amwell.com to view the fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings report.

The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results today at 5 p.m. ET, Feb. 12. The call can be accessed via a live audio webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zsp4abpw. A replay of the call will be available via webcast shortly after the completion of the call, at investors.amwell.com.



About Amwell

Amwell is a leading hybrid care, delivery enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, payers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. We offer a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of 50 health plans, which collectively represent more than 80 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

