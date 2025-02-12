Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by WesBanco, Inc.
February 12, 2025
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by WesBanco, Inc.
For release at 4:00 p.m. EST
The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the application by WesBanco, Inc., of Wheeling, West Virginia, to acquire Premier Financial Corp., Defiance, and thereby indirectly acquire Premier Bank, Youngstown, both of Ohio.
