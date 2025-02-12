Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of proposal by ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc.

February 12, 2025

For release at 4:00 p.m. EST

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the proposal by ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc., of Sparta, Michigan, to merge with Fentura Financial, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire Fentura's subsidiary bank, The State Bank, both of Fenton, Michigan.

The Board also gave its approval for ChoiceOne Bank, of Sparta, Michigan, to merge with The State Bank and to establish and operate branches at The State Bank's locations.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.

