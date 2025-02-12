Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities briefs Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities led by Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and Deputy Minister, Mmapaseka Steve Lestike, briefed the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities on the progress, challenges and strategies made in advancing the rights of women, youth and persons with disabilities.

The briefing included an update on the department’s 2nd and 3rd Quarterly Reports for 2024/25. Additionally, the department’s Audit & Risk Committee presented an overview of the 2nd and 3rd Quarterly Reports for 2024/25.

The Department also tabled a briefing on the progress made in the establishment of the National Council on Gender Based Violence and Femicide, a critical initiative aimed at addressing Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) in South Africa.

The Department further briefed the Committee on the country report to be submitted to Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) on the progress made on the implementation of the Beijing Declaration. This forms part of South Africa's commitment to evaluate and report on progress made towards Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment. The 2023 Global Gender Gap Report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) ranks South Africa 20th out of 146 countries, with a score of 0.787, which is near the gender parity score of 1.

For Media Enquiries:

Ministers Spokesperson – Ms. Nompendulo Mkhatshwa:

Cell: 083 406 6496

Head of Communication - Mr. Cassius Selala:

Cell: 060 534 0672

#govZAUpdates