Globavend (Nasdaq: GVH) Reports FY2024 Net Income Growth of 24% Y/Y, Announces FY2024 Results

PERTH, AUSTRALIA, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globavend Holdings Limited (“Globavend” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GVH), an emerging e-commerce logistics services provider, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year 2024. The Company has recorded a significant growth of 24% in its net income, marking a successful year for the organization.

“We are thrilled to announce our financial results for the fiscal year 2024, which reflect our commitment to delivering value to our customers and stakeholders,” said Frank Yau, CEO of Globavend. “Our strong net income growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our ability to adapt to the changing market conditions.”

Financial Highlights

  • Net income grew 24% year-over-year to $1.34 million
  • Earnings per share (“EPS”) grew 13% year-over-year to $0.09
  • Revenue of $16.5 million, representing a gross profit margin of 14.6%.

About Globavend Holdings Limited

Globavend Holdings Limited, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, Globavend delivers integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution, encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery.

Forward-Looking Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2024, which is on file with the SEC and are available on our investor relations website at https://globavend.com/ and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov, as well as the subsequent Current Reports on Form 6-K or other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Globavend Holdings Limited
Wai Yiu Yau, Chairman and CEO
project@globavend.com (61) 8 6141 3263

GLOBAVEND HOLDINGS LIMITED 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2024 
(US$, except share data, or otherwise note)

    As of September 30,  
    2023     2024  
    US$     US$  
ASSETS                
CURRENT ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 554,132     $ 2,296,462  
Accounts receivable, net     1,429,299       1,684,644  
Deposits and prepayment     17,566       203,178  
Deposits and prepayment – related party     169,834       -  
Deferred costs     1,306,441       374,286  
Contract assets     543,838       897,409  
Total current assets   $ 4,021,110     $ 5,455,979  
                 
NON-CURRENT ASSETS                
Property, plant, equipment, net   $ 13,274     $ 123,101  
Right-of-use assets, operating lease     119,881       32,711  
Deposits and prepayment     320,513       1,743,423  
Deposits – related party     -       600,000  
Total non-current assets   $ 453,668     $ 2,499,235  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 4,474,778     $ 7,955,214  
                 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                
Current Liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 2,601,253     $ 649,183  
Accounts payable – related party     -       1,627,269  
Other payables and accrued liabilities     1,096,016       235,193  
Amount due to a director     -       8,586  
Taxes payables     155,210       224,438  
Operating lease liabilities - current   $ 39,886       41,019  
Total current liabilities   $ 3,892,365     $ 2,785,688  
                 
Non-current liabilities                
Operating lease liabilities – non-current     80,237       -  
Total non-current liabilities   $ 80,237     $ -  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   $ 3,972,602     $ 2,785,688  
                 
Commitments     -          
                 
EQUITY                
                 
Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 13,125,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 14,931,123 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024     13,125       14,931  
Subscription receivable     (13,125 )     (13,125 )
Additional paid-in capital     128,205       3,454,741  
Retained earnings     373,971       1,712,979  
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 502,176     $ 5,169,526  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   $ 4,474,778     $ 7,955,214  


GLOBAVEND HOLDINGS LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, 2023 AND 2024
(US$, except share data, or otherwise note)

    For the year ended
September 30, 		 
    2022     2023     2024  
                   
Revenue     24,021,196       18,586,528       16,540,179  
                         
Cost of revenue     16,621,775       10,521,866       7,223,445  
Cost of revenue – related party     5,993,543       6,159,075       6,897,332  
Cost of revenue     22,615,318       16,680,941       14,120,777  
                         
Gross Profit     1,405,878       1,905,587       2,419,402  
                         
Operating expenses:                        
General and administrative expenses     588,732       758,726       1,079,349  
Total operating expenses   $ 588,732     $ 758,726     $ 1,079,349  
                         
Income from operations   $ 817,146     $ 1,146,861     $ 1,340,053  
                         
Other income:                        
Interest income     108       3,481       68,205  
Interest expense     (2,755 )     (1,066 )     (2,393 )
Other income     122,289       120,367       156,953  
Total other income     119,642       122,782       222,765  
                         
Income before income taxes   $ 936,788     $ 1,269,643     $ 1,562,818  
Income taxes provision     126,561       192,251       223,810  
Net income attributable to Globavend Holdings Limited   $ 810,227     $ 1,077,392     $ 1,339,008  
                         
Comprehensive income   $ 810,227     $ 1,077,392     $ 1,339,008  
                         
Earnings per share - Basic and diluted   $ 0.06     $ 0.08     $ 0.09  
                         
Weighted Average Basic and Diluted Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding*     13,125,000       13,125,000       14,559,582  


* Shares presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization.

