ConnectM Raises Q4 ‘24 Revenue Guidance to $9M, Up 102% Year-over-Year, Surpassing Prior Estimates by $2M

~Revised FY2024 revenue guidance is $26.3M instead of previous guidance of $24M

~Company expects to provide Q1 ‘25 guidance in the next two weeks~

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTM) ("ConnectM" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on the electrification economy, today announced a significant upward revision to its previously announced Q4 2024 preliminary revenue guidance of $7 million. The Company now anticipates Q4 2024 revenue of approximately $9 million, a 102% increase compared to $4.5 million revenue in Q4 2023.

The revised Q4 ’24 guidance elevates ConnectM’s full-year 2024 revenue projection to $26.3 million, reflecting 33% year-over-year growth compared to full-year 2023. This performance underscores the Company’s accelerating momentum in delivering innovative technology solutions and capturing market share across its core verticals.

Strategic Drivers of Growth

ConnectM attributes this exceptional growth to increased demand for its proprietary technology platforms, expanded customer acquisitions, and operational efficiencies. The Company’s ability to exceed previous forecasts highlights the success of its strategic focus on customer-centric solutions.

Bhaskar Panigrahi, Chairman and CEO of ConnectM, stated: “Today’s upward revision is a testament to the relentless execution of our team and the scalability of our solutions in a dynamic market environment. Achieving 102% year-over-year growth in Q4—surpassing our initial expectations—demonstrates the power of our innovation and the trust our customers place in ConnectM. As we close out 2024, we are not only celebrating a record year but also laying the groundwork for sustained growth and value creation for our stockholders in 2025 and beyond.”

About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM is a pioneer in the electrification economy, integrating energy assets with its AI-driven technology platform. Focused on delivering solutions that drive efficiency, affordability, and sustainability, ConnectM serves home, facility, and fleet across three major segments: Building Electrification, Distributed Energy, and Transportation and Logistics. The company’s vertically integrated approach combines technology, service/distribution networks, and strategic partnerships to accelerate the transition to an all-electric energy economy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding our future financial performance and our strategy, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "project" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. We caution you that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, we caution you that the forward-looking statements regarding the Company contained in this press release are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 18, 2024. Such filing identifies and addresses other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and ConnectM is under no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

