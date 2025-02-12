The Phoenix Pitch Ignites Innovation at UTC’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

A Shark-Tank Style Competition Gives Young Entrepreneurs the Opportunity to Win $5000

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Patton Foundation is excited to introduce The Phoenix Pitch, a premier entrepreneurial competition designed to equip young innovators with the tools, funding, and mentorship needed to launch their ventures. The competition will take place on April 17, 2025, at the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga (UTC).The Phoenix Pitch builds on the foundation’s mission of fostering entrepreneurial thinking and financial literacy among students and aspiring business leaders. This “Shark Tank”-style event provides participants with a platform to present their business ideas and compete for grants of up to $5,000.Founded by Spencer Patton, a Tennessee entrepreneur whose companies—Route Consultant, Patton Logistics, and Hello Truck Lease—have transformed industries, The Phoenix Pitch reflects his belief that entrepreneurship fuels economic growth. Spencer’s journey from a start-up business owner to leading a $100 million enterprise exemplifies the power of innovation and resilience.Six finalists will be selected from applications submitted by February 13. Each finalist will present a 10-minute pitch, showcasing their business concept, market strategy, and execution plan, followed by a five-minute Q&A with a panel of seasoned business leaders. The top competitors will receive cash prizes:— First Place: $5,000— Second Place: $2,500— Third Place: $1,000To help participants refine their pitches, the competition includes a workshop series offering real-world insights, strategic guidance, and mentorship.Competitions like The Phoenix Pitch cultivate a vibrant community of forward-thinking innovators, fostering collaboration, creativity, and shared learning. Aspiring entrepreneurs across Tennessee are encouraged to apply and take their ideas to the next level.For more details on The Phoenix Pitch and how to participate, visit spencerpatton.com/foundation

