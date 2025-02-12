FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC further known as Mike Lindell Media Corp. (OTC Pink “FSBN”) Announces America's Mayor, Rudolph "Rudy" Giuliani Added to the Company Board of Directors.

Mayor Rudy Giuliani Has Accepted a Director Position with FrankSpeech Network, Inc. Further Known as Mike Lindell Media Corp. (OTC:PINK FSBN)

New York, NY, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankSpeech Network, Inc (“FSBN”),OTC: PINK which is currently being rebranded as Mike Lindell Media Corp., today announced the addition of Rudy Giuliani to the Board of Directors.

On February 7, 2025, Rudolph “Rudy” Giuliani, age 80, was appointed as a member of the

Company’s Board of Directors to serve for the earlier of a term of one year or until his death, resignation

From February 1981 to June 1983, Rudy Giuliani served as the associate attorney general for the

Reagan administration, the third-highest position in the Department of Justice. From June 1983 to

January 1989, Rudy Giuliani was appointed by Ronald Reagan as the United States Attorney for the

Southern District of New York, where he spearheaded successful efforts against organized crime, white-

collar criminals, drug dealers and corrupt elected officials.

In 1993, Rudy Giuliani was elected as the Mayor of the city of New York, serving from January 1994 to December 2001, during which time he

focused on reducing crime, reforming welfare, and improving the quality of life.

On September 11, 2001, America suffered the worst attack in its history when terrorists crashed planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. Thousands of New Yorkers were killed, including hundreds of members of the city's uniformed services, who rushed to the scene to lead the heroic rescue of tens of thousands of people. Having narrowly missed being crushed when the Towers fell, Mayor Giuliani immediately began leading the recovery of the city as it faced its darkest hour. Mayor Giuliani was widely lauded for his steady hand during challenging times.

Since leaving office as Mayor, Rudy Giuliani has remained politically active by campaigning for Republican candidates for

political offices at all levels. In mid-April 2018, Rudy Giuliani joined Donald Trump's legal team, which

dealt with the special counsel investigation by Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S.

elections.

In November 2020, Donald Trump placed Rudy Giuliani in charge of lawsuits related to alleged

voter irregularities in the 2020 United States presidential election.



In 1965, Rudy Giuliani graduated from Manhattan College with a Bachelor’s degree in political

science. In 1968, Rudy Giuliani graduated cum laude from New York School of Law in Manhattan with a

Juris Doctor degree.



Statement from Mayor Rudy Giuliani "I am honored to accept a position on the board of LindellTV, a network on the forefront of the fight for free speech and against the censorship that threatens the very foundation of our republic. I have been proud to contribute to the growth of LindellTV, standing alongside my great friend and true patriot, Mike Lindell, in the battle to ensure that the American people have access to the truth—unfiltered and uncensored. We believe in the critical mission of LindellTV - to challenge the mainstream narrative and provide a platform for voices that big tech and the establishment have sought to silence. In my new role on the board, I look forward to helping shape the future of this incredible network, expanding its reach, and reinforcing its commitment to bold, independent journalism. The American people deserve the truth, and we will continue to fight to ensure they get it. I am excited for what lies ahead and deeply grateful to Mike Lindell for his unwavering dedication to this cause. Together, we will keep pushing forward for freedom, for justice, and for the values that make this country great." — Rudy Giuliani

FSBN LindellTV Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mike Lindell said, "When our Great Country was in trouble, America's Mayor, Rudy Giuliani stepped up on September 11, 2001 and led the Nation out of one of the most terrible times in our history. Fast forward to 2020 and beyond - even to today - Rudy Giuliani has been a great friend and a loyal Patriot, not only to New Yorkers but to all of America. I am inspired by all Americans who love their God, Country, Faith, Freedom and Fair Elections. I'm honored and proud to welcome Mayor Rudy Giuliani to the FrankSpeech Network, LindellTV, Company Board of Directors. On behalf of our entire board and all Americans, we say Thank You Rudy Giuliani - God Bless You!"

The Company’s current executive officers and directors after the above appointments are as

follows:

Michael Lindell Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Gregory Martin President, Chief Operating Officer and Director

Ean Martin Chief Financial Officer and Director

Todd Carter Chief Technology Officer

Charles Weber Director

Rudolph "Rudy" Giuliani Director





ABOUT

FRANKSPEECH NETWORK, INC. further known as MIKE LINDELL MEDIA CORP.

(“FSBN”) and LindellTV strives to provide accurate, unbiased and timely reporting without interference of slanted legacy media, bias corporate decision makers and other politically motivated newsmakers and influencers who do not accurately report the news. FSBN and LindellTV with its expanded news coverage and breaking news reporting will strive to be a major contributor in media the next four years and beyond at the White House, especially under the Trump Administration. Ms. Castronuova will be reporting from Washington, D.C., inside the White House.

FSBN is a public company quoted on the OTC Markets OTC Pink Market that heads up FrankSpeech (now LindellTV), a major broadcast platform founded by Mike Lindell in April 2021. FSBN provides a superior First-Amendment-friendly alternative to highly censored Big Tech options. In just a few short years, FrankSpeech has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on three continuous 24/7 channels.

GET VOCL!

VOCL isn’t just a new name; it represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to fostering free speech and vibrant community engagement. It’s time to Get VOCL! Because on VOCL, your voice makes the difference!

With the launch of VOCL FrankSocial and other FSBN users can anticipate the same trusted platform they have come to value, enhanced with a suite of exciting new features designed to elevate your social media experience:

Visit www.LindellTV.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements related to the business, operations and future plans of FSBN and Mike Lindell Media Corp within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. FSBN believes that its primary risk factors include, but are not limited to its limited capital resources and its need for substantial financing; the need to develop effective internal process and system; changes in the overall economy; changes in technology, the number and size of competitors and the mix of products and services offered in its markets; and changes in the law and regulatory policy. Additionally, certain information included in this communication contains statements that are forward- looking, such as statements relating to the future anticipated direction of the media industry, plans for future expansion, various business development activities, planned capital expenditures, future funding sources, anticipated sales growth and potential contracts. These forward statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual operations or results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, among others, risks associated with unproven sales derived from the Company’s programming, risks associated with the media and communications industry, global or domestic terrorism and the risks related to the transition to a new management team.

