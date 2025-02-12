Dairy Council of California Releases 2025 Food and Nutrition Trends

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California is proud to announce the release of its highly anticipated “2025 Trends: Food and Nutrition Trends for Education and Health Professionals,” providing key insights on the evolving landscape of nutrition, public health and food policy.

For over 30 years, Dairy Council of California’s Trends reports have served as a trusted resource for monitoring shifts in food and nutrition, offering valuable insights to help professionals navigate changes in the years ahead. Each edition is carefully reviewed by a committee of third-party experts from leading universities, research institutions, community-based and industry organizations, ensuring the report is evidence-based, relevant, and reflective of diverse communities.

This year’s report highlights four major trends shaping the future of food and nutrition:

The U.S. Health Gap Grows: Taking a deep dive into rising chronic disease rates, health inequities and the role of nutrition in addressing these challenges.

Taking a deep dive into rising chronic disease rates, health inequities and the role of nutrition in addressing these challenges. Culture and Equity Are Prioritized in Health Interventions: Exploring the increased focus on culturally relevant nutrition strategies and health equity.

Exploring the increased focus on culturally relevant nutrition strategies and health equity. Women’s Healthy Aging Is in the Spotlight: Addressing nutrition and lifestyle factors critical to supporting women’s health across the life span.

Addressing nutrition and lifestyle factors critical to supporting women’s health across the life span. Food and Nutrition Policy Landscape Evolves: Examining regulatory shifts, sustainability efforts and the impact of new dietary guidelines on public health.

“As an organization committed to advancing public health through nutrition education and advocacy, we believe these insights are essential for professionals striving to improve community well-being,” said Amy DeLisio, CEO of Dairy Council of California. “The 2025 Trends Report underscores the need for collaborative, evidence-based solutions to create a healthier and more equitable future.”

The full Dairy Council of California 2025 Trends Report is available for download at DairyCouncilofCA.org/Trends.

For media inquiries, interviews or additional information, please contact Malynda Parsons at mparsons@dairycouncilofca.org.

About Dairy Council of California

Dairy Council of California is a leading nutrition organization dedicated to elevating the health of children and communities by fostering lifelong healthy eating patterns. Through education, advocacy and partnerships, the organization champions the role of milk and dairy foods in achieving nutrition security and sustainable food systems.

Media Contact:

Malynda Parsons

mparsons@dairycouncilofca.org

916.633.9333

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f61864e-c941-4c80-8dfe-663e5b7ed1a2

2025 Trends Report Food and Nutrition Trends for Educators and Health Professionals

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.