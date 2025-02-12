Governor Phil Scott Announces Departure of Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio, Appoints Bill Shouldice as Tax Commissioner

Montpelier, Vt - Governor Phil Scott today announced Commissioner Craig Bolio will be leaving his role leading the Department of Taxes at the end of the week and has named Bill Shouldice as the new commissioner of the Department of Taxes.

Bolio joined the Tax Department in 2011 and was appointed commissioner in 2019. During his time at the Department of Taxes, Bolio prioritized improving accessibility and outcomes for Vermonters when interfacing with the Department.

“Craig has been an effective leader at the Department of Taxes and a valuable member of my team,” said Governor Phil Scott. “As commissioner, he has helped us navigate through many challenges we’ve faced as a state. I’m appreciative of his service to the Tax Department and wish him well.”

“My 14 years with the Vermont Department of Taxes has been an immensely rewarding and fulfilling experience. I’ve had the luxury of being able to serve in a number of different roles at Tax, and it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the last five as Commissioner,” said Commissioner Bolio. “I thank Governor Scott for his trust in me and our Department to help Vermonters navigate the frequently complicated, sometimes scary, but ultimately necessary world of taxes. I know the team at Tax will continue to thrive as they move forward.”

Bill Shouldice IV, a lifelong Vermonter, will serve as the next commissioner of the Department of Taxes. Shouldice most recently served as President and CEO of The Vermont Teddy Bear Company. Prior to that, Shouldice served as the president and CEO of The Vermont Country Store. He also served as secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development under Governor Howard Dean. Shouldice’s first job was working at his mother’s business, The Country Store, which was located for many years on Main Street in Montpelier before closing its doors in the early 2000s.

“Bill has a strong background in leadership both in the private sector and in government as well,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I believe his experience will be an asset to the Tax Department as we continue our efforts to make Vermont more affordable.”

“It is an honor to serve the great state of Vermont. I am fortunate to take over a department that has been well run by dedicated employees. That allows me, my team and the rest of Governor Scott’s cabinet to focus on what matters most to Vermonters: a stable and predictable state that is affordable for this and future generations,” said Shouldice.

Shouldice earned his Bachelor of Science in political science from Merrimack College. He also attended the John F. Kennedy School of Government for Senior Executives in State and Local Government at Harvard University. His appointment is effective February 18, 2025.

