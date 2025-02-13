Sarson Funds and Manifest AI Partner, Leading the Future of AI Beyond Big Tech

Sarson Funds and Manifest AI join forces to drive innovation in decentralized AI, ensuring development remains open, transparent, and accessible.

As AI advances beyond traditional corporate control, the opportunity to build decentralized, community-driven solutions has never been greater...” — Reed Baum, Director of Research - Sarson Funds

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI is no longer confined to big tech. While demand for computational power skyrockets and access expands, artificial intelligence is moving into the hands of individuals and decentralized networks. As AI shifts beyond big tech, a partnership between Sarson Funds and Manifest AI is actively shaping AI's future, driving innovation in decentralized AI to ensure its growth remains open, inclusive and accessible to all."As AI advances beyond traditional corporate control, the opportunity to build decentralized, community-driven solutions has never been greater," said Reed Baum, Director of Research at Sarson Funds. "Through our partnership with Manifest AI, we’re accelerating the development of an AI infrastructure that prioritizes transparency, security and innovation."Manifest AI is redefining the landscape of decentralized AI with its robust, open-source infrastructure designed to empower developers and businesses without the limitations of centralized oversight. By fostering a global community, Manifest AI is removing barriers to AI accessibility and encouraging open innovation.Sarson Funds, with nearly a decade of experience in blockchain investment and digital asset management, brings institutional expertise to this partnership. Together, the two firms will help drive the next phase of decentralized AI development, creating new opportunities for developers, businesses and investors.“Manifest AI powered by the Manifest Network was built to be a platform to power strong collaboration with the brightest minds of all industries to ensure everyone can benefit from the transformative power of AI technology securely,” said Adam Bren, CMO of Manifest AI. "We are proud to partner with Sarson Funds in a step towards creating a more accessible and equitable AI landscape."By joining forces, Sarson Funds and Manifest AI are building a future where AI is developed with transparency, accessibility and decentralized governance—empowering individuals and businesses worldwide.For more information on Sarson Funds and their work with Manifest AI, please visit SarsonFunds.com.About Sarson Funds:Sarson Funds is an independent provider of investment services focusing on digital assets. With a commitment to transparency and education, Sarson Funds serves the growing need for cryptocurrency investment education, empowering both professional and individual investors with the knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of digital currency.Disclosure:This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any investment or security. The investments mentioned in this press release may not be suitable for all investors. Before making any investment, each reader should consult with their own financial advisor and read the risk factors and disclosures of Sarson Funds.

