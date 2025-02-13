ELYSIAN Hosts Private Screening for ‘CatWalk FurBaby 2’ and Unveils Spring 2025 Pet & Philanthropy Issue

Elysian Logo (Image credit: ELYSIAN) Lt. Governor of South Carolina Pamela Evette, Karen Floyd, Loretta Swit, Dr. Christina Rahm, Dr. Kimberly Word (Image Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge) John Word, Dr. Kimberly Word (Image Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge) Fern Mallis (Image Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge) Karen Floyd, Dr. Christina Rahm (Image Credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELYSIAN, a luxury lifestyle brand, celebrated two major milestone at the National Arts Club this month, unveiling the Spring 2025 Pet & Philanthropy Issue and hosting an exclusive private screening of the upcoming documentary CatWalk FurBaby 2. The event drew women from across the globe, including actresses, elected officials, a special delegation from Ukraine, and legendary New York Fashion Week founder Fern Mallis.The crowd was emblematic of the EYLSIAN woman – global, accomplished, insatiably curious, and resolute. And the event was the latest stop on ELYSIAN’s perpetual world tour; the brand launched its last issue at the Vatican this past fall and hosted a panel of women leaders devoted to world peace.More than 100 people attended the screening, witnessing the incredible story of a small team from South Carolina going against the odds to take New York Fashion Week by storm – from Main Street to Manhattan not once, but now two years in a row, pairing charities, fashion designers and models onto teams competing for cash prizes. CatWalk FurBaby has become a signature event of ELYSIAN Impact, the brand’s philanthropic arm, and is fast on its way to becoming a staple at New York Fashion Week.“ELYSIAN Impact has five core areas – women, children, animals, service and the environment – each of which was represented at this milestone event by an incredible charity,” ELYSIAN Founder and Publisher Karen Floyd said. “Our goal was to give the charities that participated in CatWalk FurBaby a tool to raise money in the respective communities.”The cover of ELYSIAN’s Spring 2025 Pet & Philanthropy Issue features television actress Loretta Swit, who starred in the hit series MASH from 1972 to 1983. Swit, who was on hand for the festivities, also was one of the 21 models who graced the stage at the most recent CatWalk FurBaby. The latest issue of ELYSIAN features stunning photos from the event, as well as in-depth interviews with Inspiring Women Kelly Nichols and Kimberly Word.The venerated National Arts Club in New York’s Gramercy Park celebrated women’s accomplishments and gave them full membership privileges two decades before women had the right to vote. It was the perfect venue for a celebration of the lives and accomplishments of notable women here and abroad, not only in the arts, but in health, business and the environment.Such a busy start to the new year is fitting for ELYSIAN, as the brand will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in May, highlighting the accomplishments of the many women who have been featured in its pages and whose lives reflect the ELYSIAN ethos of “Women Inspiring Women.” At its core, ELYSIAN connects women, which is an underlying theme at all of the brand’s events – it was true once again in New York, and it will be true in May at ELYSIAN’s celebration in its hometown of Spartanburg.Word, the founder of the new wellness venture Blissfully Living, also participated in the festivities at the National Arts Club. Blissfully Living by Dr. Kimberly Word, DRC Ventures and the ROOT Brands sponsored the event, highlighting their ongoing contributions to healthy and sustainable lifestyles.Notable attendees included: Karen Floyd, Dr. Christina Rahm, Dr. Kimberly Word, Loretta Swit, South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Clayton Thomas, John Word, New York Fashion Week founder Fern Mallis, Maribel Lieberman, Lisa Blanco, Rachel Donohue, Devika Gopal Agge, Ashley Plasse, and Lisa Taylor.About ELYSIAN:ELYSIAN, a brand dedicated to “Women Inspiring Women,” engages in philanthropy through ELYSIAN Impact. This “mission-aligned giving” supports charities across five key areas: women, children, service, pets, and the environment. Over the past decade, ELYSIAN Impact has disbursed more than $16 million to organizations within these vectors, driven by our partners and Circle of Inspiring Women — a network of accomplished female thought leaders — both dedicated to making a meaningful impact. For more information, please visit https://readelysian.com IG: @readelysian | F: ReadElysian | Y: @ELYSIANMagazine

