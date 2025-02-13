'Three Amigos' Tackle the Challenge of Prostate Cancer at the PCF Palm Beach Gala Dinner 2025

Prostate Cancer Foundation Logo (Image credit: PCF) Steve Martin, Michael Milken, Martin Short (photo credit: BFA / Diana Zapata) Tommy Hilfiger, Dee Hilfiger (photo credit: BFA / Diana Zapata) Tony Robbins (photo credit: BFA / Diana Zapata) Atmosphere (photo credit: BFA / Diana Zapata)

Iconic Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short perform at Gala Dinner Held at Palm Beach Home of Michele Kang

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) hosted their annual PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tour Palm Beach Tournament in South Florida. The tournament was a part of a three-day event that combines the 2025 Milken Institute South Florida Dialogues and annual PCF Pro-Am Tournament.The Milken Institute South Florida Dialogues in Palm Beach took place over three days, which included the annual PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament; and concluded with three days of events in Miami. The first night in Palm Beach saw a Gala Dinner at the home of Michele Kang where there was a discussion of PCF’s efforts to accelerate new life-saving treatment options for prostate cancer patients, followed by a special performance by comedians Steve Martin & Martin Short.Some notable attendees included: Mike Milken, Gina Carithers, Michele Kang, John Paulson, Howard Cox, Larry Leeds and Ginger Feuer Leeds, Kneeland Youngblood, Serena Williams, Tony Robbins, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Tommy Hilfiger, Dee Hilfiger, Steve Wynn, Andrea Wynn, Charlie & Ann Johnson, Jeff Skoll, Steve and Lisa Tananbaum, Josh Friedman, Rob & Cindy Citrone, Jim Coleman, Dean & Marianne Metropoulos, Joe and Michelle Jacobs.Guests were invited to attend a variety of salons on topics similar to those covered at the Global Conference, but in much smaller, more intimate landmark settings and stunning private homes. Guests were able to attend more than 20 sessions, with over 120 interesting panelists.All proceeds from the PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament funded PCF’s promising and innovative research efforts for the prevention, detection and treatment of prostate cancer, and to help extend and improve the lives of all cancer patients:• Young Investigators: PCF has launched and supported the careers of many scientists whose work has led to 15 new FDA-approved treatments. Since the creation of the PCF, the organization has funded over $82 million to 410 young investigator in sixteen countries and counting and their work has led to four Nobel prizes in Medicine.• The Cutting Edge of Research: By focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome and nutrition science, discoveries in PCF-funded research have been highly leveraged in diagnosing and treating more than 70 other cancers.Following the Gala on Friday night, the 2025 PCF Pro-Am tennis tournament took place on Saturday and Sunday afternoon at The Breakers. Players as well as spectators enjoyed some great matches. After a competitive day, this year’s winners included Pat Davidson with Johan Kriek (Champion – Group 1), Herbie Klotz with Mac Shyslinger Runner-Up – Group 1), Steve Tananbaum with Robert Kendrick (Champion – Group 2) and Joe Jacobs with Matija Pecotic (Runner-Up – Group 2).About the Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF):The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world’s leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has funded nearly $800 million of cutting-edge research by 2,200 scientists at 220 leading cancer centers in 22 countries around the world. Because of PCF’s commitment to ending death and suffering from prostate cancer, the death rate is down more than 52% and 1.5 million men are alive today as a result. PCF research now impacts 67 forms of human cancer by focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome, and food as medicine.For more information, please visit www.pcf.org F: PCF.org | T: @PCFnews

