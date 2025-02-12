Sciens Building Solutions Announces First Virginia Acquisition

The addition of Akers Fire Protection expands Sciens’ presence in the Northeast region, boosting its overall national footprint.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced it has welcomed Lorton, Virginia-based Akers Fire Protection (“Akers”) to its continuously growing portfolio of companies in the United States.

This latest acquisition by Sciens displays its commitment to becoming the largest independent fire-life safety and security integrator in the U.S. by officially adding the state of Virginia to its already broad U.S. presence. Akers will add to Sciens’ existing Divisions that perform life-safety work in the state, helping provide customers with even more comprehensive resources and expertise through commercial fire sprinkler work in Washington D.C., Virginia, and Maryland.

“We are so proud of the organization we've built at Akers Fire Protection,” said Bill Akers, president. “By choosing Sciens as a partner, we are excited to build upon our foundation of reliability and responsiveness for our customers, and our commitment to our employees. Sciens' existing presence within the market and their expertise in the life safety industry will give Akers the ability to expand and grow our service offerings in the marketplace.”

Akers Fire Protection was founded by Bill Akers in 2012, where it has since provided state-of-the-art fire sprinkler protection for the Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia markets. With expertise in sprinkler installation, retrofits, and testing, they primarily serve commercial office, government, and industrial customers.

“It’s a very exciting time at Sciens and we are delighted to expand into a new state with a market-leading company such as Akers,” said Terry Heath, Sciens’ CEO. “Their team is full of industry experts, and we are looking forward to expanding our presence in this region, with Akers working closely with our LS Systems Division in Maryland to provide the full offerings of our Sciens Service Suite (S3) to our valued customers. We continue to seek other great companies to join our fun Sciens journey.”

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Akers Fire Protection

Akers Fire Protection was established in 2012 in Lorton, Virginia, where it has become a premier fire sprinkler protection company serving Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland. For more information, please visit: https://akersfireprotection.com/.

Contact: Jil Shingledecker

jshingledecker@sciensbuildingsolutions.com

407-221-6785

