Automatic Protein Analyzers Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

Automatic Protein Analyzers Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automatic protein analyzers market has been increasing at a robust rate over the last few years. Notably, the market size is projected to jump from $5.16 billion in 2024 to $5.65 billion in 2025, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.5%. This growth is largely attributed to the increase in biopharmaceutical production, importance of proteome mapping, focus on precision medicine, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and heightened awareness of biomarkers.

What’s More in the Global Automatic Protein Analyzer Market – Beyond 2025 Forecast?

As we move forward, market growth is anticipated to continue its strong upward trajectory, projected to reach $8.04 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.2%. Factors set to drive this growth spell include the increased use of protein analysis in forensic science, rise in high-throughput screening, prevalent chronic diseases, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and growing research into rare diseases. Among the emerging trends worth watching in the forecast period are the development of portable and user-friendly devices, advancements in mass spectrometry, integration of artificial intelligence AI, ongoing technological innovations in protein analysis techniques, and advancements in proteomics research.

What Is Fueling The Growth Dynamics In The Automatic Protein Analyzer Market?

The increase in the production of animal feed is projected to significantly contribute to the growth of the automatic protein analyzer market. Animal feed comprises food given to domesticated animals, including livestock and pets, to foster their growth, health, and productivity. The rising production of animal feed is mainly attributed to factors such as growing global demand for animal-derived products, escalation in livestock farming, advancements in feed formulations, and the demand for efficient and sustainable feeding practices to support higher animal productivity. Automatic protein analyzers aid in enhancing the efficiency and precision of feed formulation by providing detailed insights into protein levels, facilitating better management in catering to the growing demand for high-quality animal feed. An interesting statistic underscoring this evolution comes from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, a UK-based statutory levy board. According to their report, poultry feed production surged from 3,434.1 Mt in 2022-2023 to 3,567.5 Mt in 2023-2024, reflecting a rise of 3.9%.

Who Are The Key Contributors To The Automatic Protein Analyzer Market?

Many prominent companies operate in the automatic protein analyzer market, including Roche Holding AG, Avantor Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Horiba Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Hach Company, Biobase, and Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd. Other key players include Malvern Panalytical, Agappe Diagnostics Switzerland GmbH, ProteinSimple, Bioneer Corporation, Nanion Technologies GmbH, VELP Scientifica Srl, Genrui Biotech Inc., Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co. Ltd., Tulin Equipments, Paramedical S.r.l., Goldsite Diagnostics Inc., and Shenzhen AFKMED Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

Are There Any Novel Developments In The Automatic Protein Analyzer Market?

These industry-leading companies are continuously focusing on enhancing their product portfolios and capabilities by developing advanced products such as bioinformatics and data analysis software. These new developments play a critical role in managing and interpreting complex biological data, especially in fields such as proteomics, genomics, and systems biology. In 2024, for instance, Agilent Technologies Inc. launched the ProteoAnalyzer system, a new automated parallel capillary electrophoresis system for protein analysis which is designed to bring added efficiency, versatility, and reliability.

What Are The Market Segments Of The Automatic Protein Analyzer Market?

Here's a quick snapshot of the market segmentation:

1 By Type Of Analyzer: Capillary Electrophoresis Based Analyzers, High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Based Analyzers, Mass Spectrometry-Based Analyzers

2 Protein Type: Intact Proteins, Protein Fragments, Post Translational Modifications PTMs, Biomarkers

3 By Throughput: Low Throughput, Medium Throughput, High Throughput, Ultra High Throughput

4 By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Proteomics Research, Forensic Analysis

Subsegments:

1 By Capillary Electrophoresis Based Analyzers: Capillary Zone Electrophoresis CZE, Capillary Gel Electrophoresis CGE, Capillary Isoelectric Focusing CIEF, Capillary Electrochromatography CEC

2 By High-Performance Liquid Chromatography HPLC Based Analyzers: Reversed-Phase HPLC RP-HPLC, Size-Exclusion Chromatography SEC, Ion-Exchange Chromatography IEX, Affinity Chromatography

3 By Mass Spectrometry Based Analyzers: Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization Time-Of-Flight MALDI-TOF, Electrospray Ionization ESI Mass Spectrometry, Tandem Mass Spectrometry MS/MS, Quadrupole Mass Spectrometry

Regional Insights Of The Automatic Protein Analyzer Market

North America held the position of the largest regional market for automatic protein analyzers in 2024. Other regions analyzed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

